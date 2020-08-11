MOREHEAD CITY — The North Carolina Council on Economic Education announced recently Morehead City Elementary School fourth-grader Colin Boston was a state winner in the InvestWrite competition.
He participated in the 2020 spring session of the NCCEE sponsored Stock Market Game competition, supported by Ally & Coastal Credit Union.
Teachers signed up student teams to compete with nearly 2,000 registered teams across North Carolina. Participating students were also offered an opportunity to compete in the InvestWrite national writing competition.
Colin’s teacher was Teresa Riley, an academic and intellectually gifted specialist.
“I loved doing InvestWrite and SMG,” Colin said in a press release issued by the school. “I learned that in order to make money investing you have to spend money and be willing to take a risk. You need to always research companies before buying and understand their historical performance. You need to also understand how what is happening in the world will impact the stocks. For example, we invested in FedEx because we knew that people would be shipping more because of (the coronavirus pandemic) and that they had invested heavily in building their e-commerce.”
Colin was awarded a certificate, a medal and a gift card for this accomplishment.
He is the son of Brian and Heather Boston of Morehead City.
The SMG is a statewide, interactive, online stock market simulation that teaches students in grades four through 12 about the financial markets and investing while reinforcing concepts taught in economics, math, technology, social studies, business and language arts classes, according to the release. Additionally, the program fosters the 21st Century skills of integrating technology, research, teamwork, negotiating, communication, cooperation and financial literacy.
