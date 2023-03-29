CARTERT COUNTY - Residents will have the opportunity to recycle their unused latex paint for free throughout the month of April.
The Carteret County Solid Waste Division's recycling program, which is both safe and environmentally friendly, is now open to all county residents.
Unwanted and old latex paint may be dropped off at two sites:
= 800 Hibbs Road in Newport
- 485 Harkers Island Road in Otway
Paint must be in its original container with an intact label identifying the product.
Oil-based alkyd paint, solidified paint, creosote and turpentine, other solvents and unmarked containers will not be accepted.
Materials not accepted in this program may be brought April 22 during the Coastal Environmental Partnership Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.
Recycled latex paint may be made into new paint or repurposed for other uses depending on its condition.
For more information on this and future collection events, visit www.carteretcountync.gov or call the Carteret County Public Works Department at 252-648-7878.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.