EMERALD ISLE — One of Carteret County’s major businesses has a new name.
As of Monday, Emerald Isle-based Transportation Impact will be TransImpact, according to a press release issued by the company.
“The name ‘TransImpact’ is a natural evolution from our original name, Transportation Impact,” CEO Berkley Stafford said in the release. “As we evolved to support clients beyond shipping, this new name better reflects our new future as a technology company delivering solutions across the entire supply chain continuum.”
The release also announced a new domain name, transimpact.com, and a new a new logo and tagline, “Driving Value. Creating Next”.
TransImpact is a leading supply chain technology and services company that serves more than 1,000 customers and manages more than a billion dollars in logistics spending.
According to the press release, branding research showed the company has built a strong reputation for agility and innovation since pioneering the parcel negotiation industry over a dozen years ago. Choosing a name that is an evolution of the original name builds upon the company’s history while embracing its future, the release adds.
It also states the rebranding is part of the organization’s strategy to evolve its business and create a foundation for fresh opportunities. The company acquired the supply chain business intelligence platform, Vizion360, in January. Today, TransImpact provides Software as a Service (SaaS) technologies, consulting and managed services through its parcel solutions, business performance solutions and managed logistics solutions.
“Through expert industry knowledge, an unrivalled service ethic and intelligent insights we champion our customers’ success and help them pioneer future-focused, innovative strategies that keeps them ahead,” the release states.
TransImpact was founded in 2008 in Emerald Isle and was purchased in March 2020 by New York City-based equity firm The Jordan Company LLC. At the time of the purchase, Mr. Stafford said the company would remain in Emerald Isle and customers would “see TI increasingly focus on ‘business intelligence’ – drilling down through layers of data in order to help clients improve not just shipping cost efficiency, but everything they do – and on acquisition of companies that can help do that.”
Since its founding by Keith Byrd and Travis Burt, TI has expanded from a broom closet in a surf shop owned by Mr. Byrd and former TI managing partner Doug Starcke, to a 12,500-square-foot office building with a new 12,000-square-food-addition off Crew Drive.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.