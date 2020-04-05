CAPE CARTERET — The Tuesday meeting of the town planning board will go on as scheduled at 6 p.m. but will be conducted on the digital platform gotomeeting.com and by conference phone call.
Town officials made the announcement Wednesday.
Those who wish to participate will be able to do so from a computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting global.gotomeeting.com/join/334567285.
To participate by phone, those interested should dial 571-317-3112, then enter access code 334-567-285 when prompted.
Officials advise those who haven’t used the meeting platform before to install the app before the meeting by visiting global.gotomeeting.com/install/3345672851.
Town hall is closed, and employees are working at home because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The meeting is being held online to further reduce the chances of spreading the virus.
The agenda for the monthly planning board session includes consideration of a recommendation to town commissioners on a proposed zoning ordinance text amendment to adjust the number of parking spaces required for veterinary offices to one space for every 600 square feet of gross floor area.
Island Pet Veterinary Hospital is the only such facility in town and has operated since 2017 from a small space near the west end of the strip shopping center, Carteret Crossing, on the opposite side of Highway 24 from the town hall.
Island Pet has been planning to construct a new building behind the shopping center, and another item on the planning board agenda is review of Island Pet’s commercial site plan. The planning board looked at the plan earlier this year but did not act.
Another item on the board agenda Tuesday is consideration of a conditional-use zoning permit for a proposed pet grooming, boarding and daycare business at 110 Golfin Dolphin Drive, off Highway 24.
The business name on the agenda is Animal House, and the application for a special-use permit states it is from “Third Eye Holdings LLC (Michelle Cox)” at 7904 Sound Drive in Emerald Isle.
The application states the project would begin in June and be completed in April 2021.
Dr. Michelle Cox is a veterinarian at Island Pet and is listed on its website as owner.
Animal House currently operates at 665 Bell Fork Road in Jacksonville.
The town commission would need to approve the special-use permit for the new business.
