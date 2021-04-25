Morehead City adds hearing for annexation request during special meeting

MOREHEAD CITY — The city has added a third public hearing to the agenda of a special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 regarding a request to rezone a property off Highway 24.
The hearing is to consider a voluntary contiguous annexation request for 301 Highway 24, the site of a controversial business proposal. Bryan Starling, on behalf of the property owner, has requested the approximately 23-acre parcel be rezoned from single-family residential district to commercial and multi-family residential– conditional districts.
Mr. Starling proposes building a new location for his boat retail business, Starling Marine on roughly half the property and an independent senior living community in partnership with Ridge Care Senior Living on the other half.
In addition to the rezoning and contiguous annexation requests, the Morehead City Council will conduct a hearing on proposed amendments to the city’s Coastal Area Management Act Land Use Plan to allow commercial and medium-density multi-family development in Neighborhood 9 of the plan.
The special meeting to consider the slate of requests will take place at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City at 3505 Arendell St. There will be no virtual option available at the venue.
The public hearing on the rezoning request was originally scheduled for April 13, the date of the city council’s monthly meeting. However, the morning of the meeting, the city sent a notice it was postponing the hearing due to high interest and an anticipated large turnout.
The request has sparked a large opposition movement from residents of the surrounding Spooners Creek neighborhoods, many of whom plan to attend the special meeting next month to voice their concerns.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
