Large portion of Morehead City without power

About 6,000 people are without power in Morehead City Thursday morning.
It was reported around 2:30 a.m. due of a damaged power line, according to the Duke Energy outage map. Power is expected to be restored some time between 6:45 and 7:30 a.m.
About 6,000 people are without power in Morehead City Thursday morning.
It was reported around 2:30 a.m. due of a damaged power line, according to the Duke Energy outage map. Power is expected to be restored some time between 6:45 and 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.