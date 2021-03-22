Carteret County DSS Director Clint Lewis to retire after nearly 31 years

BEAUFORT — After nearly 31 years of helping Carteret County’s most vulnerable, Department of Social Services Director Clint Lewis is retiring.
The quiet, gentle man who is known for putting others before himself said recently he felt it was the right time to step down. His last official day is Wednesday, March 31, and the county has not yet named his replacement.
“After you get your 30 years in, you realize you can retire,” Mr. Lewis, 57, of Beaufort, said during a recent interview. “When I started looking at retirement from the financial side and looking at what else I would like to be doing, I realized this could be done.”
With his first college major and degree in music, Mr. Lewis said he plans to dedicate more time to doing what he loves — playing piano, composing and serving as the music director at First Free Will Baptist Church in Morehead City.
In addition, “I have a project list I need to get done around the house. I want to do some reading and work on my spiritual life,” he said. “I will reassess what I want to do in the next phase of my life.”
Mr. Lewis is familiar with adjusting to new phases. In fact, he’s made a few twists and turns along the way.
“I started with DSS in 1990 and really knew nothing about what DSS was,” Mr. Lewis said.
Brought up in a deeply rooted Christian home in Beaufort, he graduated in 1986 from Bob Jones University with a degree in music. He taught music two years at Beaufort Christian Academy, which is no longer in operation.
He then decided to attend Carteret Community College and graduated in 1990 with a business administration degree. He was seeking a job while attending CCC and a friend mentioned to him there was an opening at DSS. He applied for a position as an income maintenance caseworker in the Family and Children’s Medicaid program and was hired.
“I graduated from CCC in August 1990 on a Sunday night, and started at DSS on Monday morning,” he said.
Mr. Lewis is a strong believer in the community college system and served as the CCC Student Government Association president in 1990. His ties with the college are reflected in his arrangement for CCC human services technology classes to be taught to his employees during lunches at DSS.
Human Services Technology Coordinator Kathy Foster now serves on the County Consolidated Human Services Board, which oversees DSS and the County Health Department. Many of community college’s human services students intern at DSS, with several graduates employed with the agency.
Mr. Lewis admitted when he started at DSS, he had a lot to learn and attributes the mentorship of former directors, like Robert Eason and David Atkinson, to his success. He added that he’s learned a lot from current Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman.
After only nine months as an income maintenance caseworker, he was promoted to adult services social worker, where he remained for nine years. At the end of 1998, he received an additional promotion to administrative officer for the agency, with increasing responsibilities, including budget preparation.
He became deputy director of social services in January 2007, and later. when the agency consolidated with the health department, he was named deputy consolidated human services director and DSS director.
Ms. Holman said Mr. Lewis has been an invaluable asset to her and the county.
“All of his service has been to Carteret County, where he was born, raised and has remained for all of his adult life,” Ms. Holman said. “Clint Lewis has dedicated his work life to the betterment of the most vulnerable people in his home community. He has worked, played, lived, worshipped and sacrificed with and for the citizens of Carteret County and the great state of North Carolina.”
She added that Mr. Lewis has always made himself available to his staff.
“Clint demonstrated his commitment to the cause serving alongside his staff every day, but most dramatically when there was real need — during natural disasters, such as hurricanes, living, working and sleeping at community shelters and providing leadership, not just guidance.”
Ms. Foster agreed.
“Not only is Mr. Lewis a visionary for the future of residents of Carteret County, he also is constantly looking for ways to improve the working conditions for his employees,” Ms. Foster said. “For example, Mr. Lewis partnered with the college to bring classes to his employees, in-house.”
The welfare of his employees has been paramount to Mr. Lewis, who, like most DSS directors across the nation, has struggled with a high turnover rate due to the stress and long hours.
“In child welfare, the excessive amount of paperwork combined with the continuous stress does contribute to turnover,” Mr. Lewis said.
He has sought various ways to alleviate some of the pressure on his staff. For example, “To help improve efficiency, realizing that state forms have to be completed regardless, we contract with SpeakWrite to assist the workers in completing their case narratives,” Mr. Lewis said. “The social worker calls a phone number, dictates over the phone, and in a very short period of time the narrative is emailed back to them. The worker reviews the narrative and incorporates it into the case.”
Additionally, DSS contracts with a staffing agency for a child protective services social worker to help offset some of the caseload.
Mr. Lewis emphasized that although social work can be challenging, it’s a rewarding career and he doesn’t regret his life’s choice.
“We’re working with a lot of families and when we can work with them and see their problems resolved and see their lives improved, that’s a blessing,” he said. “I have been extremely blessed.”
Part of that blessing is the people he has worked with, he continued.
“The staff has been great and they’re top notch,” he said. “The friends I’ve gained over the years and the knowledge of the community and experiences I’ve had, it’s been great.”
As for advice for his successor, Mr. Lewis said, “Love and appreciate the people, not only your staff, but the community, as well.”
In addition to pursuing musical endeavors after he retires, Mr. Lewis plans to spend more time with his wife Susan, their three sons, Sammy, 29, Tony, 26, and Christian, 18, and their two granddaughters.
