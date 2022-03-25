Cedar Point board changes date of CedarFest to take place earlier in October

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to hold CedarFest – the town’s major annual event – on Saturday, Oct. 15 instead of the previously selected date of Oct. 29, also a Saturday.
The board made the decision without debate during its monthly meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
Commissioner John Nash, who for years has taken great interest in the festival and other recreational opportunities in the town and is on this year’s CedarFest organizing committee, made the suggestion.
“We (the committee) met and just decided Halloween weekend was not the best time to have it,” he said.
In addition, the festival will run an hour longer than originally announced, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CedarFest – a celebration of crafts, food and music and small town life in western Carteret County – is returning after a couple years of absence, partly because the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, which usually draws 6,000 to 10,000 people, has traditionally been in July. But the scorching hot weather in that month prompted the change, as did a couple of severe thunderstorms that forced the fest to shut down early.
In addition, the town hopes to get some money from the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority to stage the fest, and the board of directors of the TDA earlier this year told Cedar Point town manager David Rief it would be more apt to help fund it outside the peak summer tourism season, in the spring or fall “shoulder” seasons.
This year, because the board approved the festival only in February, a spring date was not feasible because it takes months to organize the festival.
The festival features craft and food vendors, activities for children and local bands. Many town residents, as well as town staff volunteer at the festival. It will be at Boathouse Creek Walking Trails park, off the end of Masonic Avenue.
The town received state grant money for the purchase of the 56 acres of land for the natural area park, and because of a conservation easement can only hold two events per year there. Events and structures are also limited to a small part of the park.
In addition to grant money, the town used funds from a $2.5 million bond referendum voters overwhelmingly approved in 2018. The heavily wooded park, as its name implies, is crisscrossed with trails and offers stunning vistas of the creek and White Oak River.
Also during the meeting Tuesday night, commissioners:
· Voted to accept a payment of about $57,000 instead of allowing the developer of the Skipper’s Cove subdivision in the east of town to hire a contractor to build a small public recreation area in the subdivision off Highway 24. The town thinks it can get the small public facility build for less than $57,000. It is on the White Oak River and is intended for passive recreation and maybe fishing.
· Heard the town’s full-time Carteret County sheriff’s deputy, Kurt Nakamura, urge residents and visitors to stress safety as the weather gets warmer and traffic increases in residential neighborhoods with the advent of tourism season. He said bicyclists and walkers or runners should wear reflective vests and bicyclists need to always wear helmets.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.