Lot drawing resolves Peletier, Cape Carteret commission races Thursday

BEAUFORT — Newcomer Tim Quinn will be the next Peletier commissioner after being selected in a tie-breaking lot drawing Thursday morning.
The Carteret County Board of Elections resolved the commission race, as well as terms for two winners tied in Cape Carteret, during a special meeting at its office in Beaufort.
Mr. Quinn’s win means longtime Commissioner Alice Dunn will leave after decades on the board.
As for Cape Carteret, incumbent Commissioner Steve Martin secured the longer, four-year term in Thursday’s drawing, while newcomer Cameron Watts will serve two years on the panel.
This is a developing report.
