NEWPORT — After spending eight nights lost in the Croatan National Forest, Joshua Kenneth Clauson was found alive Sunday morning.
Mr. Clauson, 20, of Newport, was reported missing May 29 when he didn’t return from a walk in the Croatan after getting separated from a family member.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and county emergency officials organized teams from multiple county and state agencies, as well as the U.S. Marine Corps, to search for Mr. Clauson. In a release sent Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Asa Buck said there were teams in the air and on the ground searching for Mr. Clauson.
Search and rescue crews combed the forest for five days before calling off the search Thursday night after exhausting all leads and due to reportedly deteriorating search conditions.
Sunday morning, a person called Carteret County communications to report a man had walked out of a wooded area near the caller’s residence on Rams Horn Road in Newport.
The person was transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, where his condition is reported as stable. Detectives responded to the hospital and confirmed the identity of the person as Mr. Clauson.
CCSO said more details will be released when they become available.
