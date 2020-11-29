Christmas tree lots up and running for 2020 holiday season

BEAUFORT — Like old familiar friends, members of Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club were on duty Tuesday unloading Christmas trees in front of Ace Hardware.
Club President Stan Lamb said his group is hoping Christmas tree sales will make up for a loss in donations due to the cancelation or downsizing of fundraising events during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to COVID-19, our annual road race that funded local grants was canceled,” Mr. Lamb said. “We had to downsize our golf tournament. Those are two of our biggest fundraisers.”
Proceeds from the sale of Christmas trees go to help many nonprofits and programs the club supports, including include the Boys and Girls Club in Beaufort, Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, the Bridge Downeast, Loaves and Fishes in Beaufort, Meals on Wheels, Backpack Blessings and more.
In addition, this year the club is raffling off a street-ready golf car to make up for lost funds. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Rotary booth at the Olde Beaufort Farmers Market, by texting golfcar to 855-202-2100 or visiting beaufort-rotary.rallyup.com/beaufort-rotary/SIMH2G.
The Market at Cedar Point is also selling Christmas trees for a good cause, with $5 from the sale of each tree donated to the nonprofit Hannah’s Hope. Market owner Mary Miller said she plans to use the rest of the profits to adopt needy families to provide food and gifts for Christmas.
Ms. Miller said they are quickly selling out of trees.
“We received a little over 200 trees and we have been selling them as quick as we set them up,” she said Wednesday. “We also had trouble getting trees this year, so I suggest people who want a tree buy early.”
Mr. Lamb said he’s also noticed many people are getting into the Christmas spirit earlier, which he hopes translates into a quick sale of the 325 fresh cut Fraser fir trees his club ordered from a tree farm in Sugar Grove. The trees arrived Tuesday afternoon, as did a variety of wreaths. Sales began Wednesday, although a few determined shoppers were able to purchase items Tuesday.
“I think we’re going to sell more trees than we can get a hold of this year,” he said. “There seems to be a lot of excitement in the community. Many people will be at home this year with less travel. We had a lot of requests for trees last week before they had even arrived.”
Rotary tree prices range from $50 to $150, with the smaller trees measuring 5 to 6 feet, and largest trees at 10 to 11 feet.
The lot will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
“We’ll be here until the trees sell out,” Mr. Lamb said. “I don’t think that will take very long.”
The Market at Cedar Point is selling 6- to 8-feet trees for $60 to $80.
Jeffrey Owen, forestry extension specialist with N.C. State University who specializes in Christmas trees, said during a telephone interview those shopping for trees will find a great selection, but he recommends shopping early.
“It’s a beautiful crop of trees this year. We’ve had plenty of rain, so the trees look great. The trees have good color, good needle length and good foliage,” he said. “Those shopping early will have a better chance of getting the tree they want. As it gets closer to Christmas it will become more difficult.”
Mr. Owen, like Mr. Lamb, foresees people buying trees earlier because they’re more enthusiastic about decorating their homes.
“I think many people are canceling travel plans to stay at home,” Mr. Owen said “Christmas trees are the center piece of many holiday traditions. A lot of tree growers are expecting a stronger demand.”
Mr. Owen added that he doesn’t anticipate a large increase in the retail price of trees this year.
Those searching for a tree Tuesday, like Lyn Custer of Beaufort, were seeking certain qualities.
“I’m looking for a nice full tree,” she said. “I have very old bulbs, some of them are from my dad from World War II, so I need them to fit just right on the tree.”
Volunteers working the Rotary tree lot said they look forward to spreading Christmas cheer.
“I especially enjoy the children with their parents and seeing them all happy,” Ralph Caricofe of Beaufort said. “They’re all excited about getting the right tree. This isn’t about selling trees. It’s about selling them part of their Christmas memories.”
Wherever trees are purchased, there are certain things shoppers should look for to ensure they get a fresh tree that will last through the yuletide season, according to Mr. Owen.
“Pick a tree that’s holding its needles. That means it’s holding moisture well,” Mr. Owen said, adding that trees should be cool to the touch and foliage should be limber.
The most important ingredient for a tree’s freshness is moisture, and Mr. Owen said a good trick to ensure a tree retains adequate moisture is cutting half an inch off the very end of the trunk and making sure the tree stand has a deep water bowl. Make sure the bowl is constantly filled with water throughout the season.
Another plus to a well-watered tree is it’s less likely to be a fire hazard. Christmas trees should be placed in cool areas away from direct sunlight and potential sources of warm air. Trees should not be placed near fireplaces, heaters, furnace vents or television sets.
Light cords and connections used on the tree or in other holiday decorations must be in good working order to ensure a safe and joyous holiday season. Lights should always be unplugged when leaving home or going to bed.
While Fraser firs are the most popular Christmas trees, other species to consider are Douglas firs, white pine, spruce, Virginia pine, cypress varieties and red cedars.
North Carolina is the nation’s second-largest producer of real Christmas trees, according to the N.C. Christmas Tree Association. Fraser fir trees represent 99.4% of all species grown in North Carolina.
