Cedar Point planners recommend amendment request from granite company

CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board Tuesday night recommended commissioners approve a Unified Development Ordinance amendment to allow granite and marble fabrication and sales as a special use in the light industrial warehouse (LIW) and industrial warehouse (IW) zoning districts.
The unanimous vote came during the panel’s monthly meeting, conducted via Zoom.
The request came from Michael Denmead of Cape Carteret, representing Artisan Granite & Marble.
In his permit request, he said he wants to “build a state-of-the-art granite/tile showroom” with offices and a fabrication facility. Mr. Denmead did not participate in the meeting Tuesday.
Town Administrator David Rief told the board he had researched the UDO and did not find anything that would specially allow the use, so he proposed to Mr. Denmead that he seek the UDO text amendment. The administrator said the use would be compatible in those industrial zones.
Mr. Denmead will have to apply for a special-use permit before he can relocate the business and will then have to get his commercial site plan approved by town commissioners.
Artisan’s Emerald Isle location, off Islander Drive, was heavily damaged when a tornado ripped through the area in advance of Hurricane Dorian Sept. 5, 2019. Its current display store address is 534 Cedar Point Blvd., in a strip shopping and office center on the south side of Highway 24.
Planning board member Jerry Riggs made the motion Tuesday night to recommend town commissioners approve the text amendment. It was approved without debate.
In his application, Mr. Denmead did not list a specific site for the business, but said it would not be on Highway 24 and “will not cause traffic jams” or other problems because it will operate during normal, weekday business hours.
The town’s zoning map shows two areas zoned IW, both off the north end of Sherwood Avenue. The map does not show any area zoned LIW.
Artisan has been in business since 2006. In his application, Mr. Denmead said when clients who buy his products – for counter tops, floors, fireplaces, and more – come from out of town “they typically … enjoy local restaurants, retail clothing shops and family-friendly entertainment hot spots.”
The eventual new location for the business, he said, “will create job openings for many” and the town “will also receive a healthy tax benefit from Artisan's investment: equipment, vehicles, etc.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.