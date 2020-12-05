Cape Carteret plans ‘Christmas Caravan’ for Sunday

CAPE CARTERET — With Christmas parades and other holiday events canceled around Carteret County because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Cape Carteret officials decided to try something different – and hopefully safe – to give residents a chance to celebrate the season: a Christmas Caravan.
The parade of town vehicles will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday and will take Santa Claus, police cars and other vehicles to children and parents in neighborhoods on both sides of Highway 24.
Town Manager Zach Steffey said he and Police Chief Bill McKinney came up with the idea in the wake of the town having to significantly alter its annual Christmas in the Cape festivities because of the pandemic.
“In previous years, kids have had the opportunity to interact with Santa following the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Christmas in the Cape,” Mr. Steffey said in an email. “As a result of COVID-19 we have modified Christmas in the Cape to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions and to protect the health and safety of our community.
“The idea behind the Christmas Caravan is to bring Santa to visit kids in Cape Carteret and to bring some sense of normalcy during this challenging holiday season while still adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines,” he added.
Mr. Steffey said all who watch and participate along the streets should wear masks and maintain at least 6 feet of distance.
“We have created a 6-foot-long candy cane chute that allows Santa to distribute candy canes while maintaining at least 6 feet of distance,” he said.
Mr. Steffey estimates the caravan will last about two hours.
It will be on Highway 24 for a short period of time, but in order to alleviate traffic concerns, all stopping points will be on residential streets.
There also will be fire trucks and EMS vehicles from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, which serves the town.
The manager encouraged all town residents to come out and watch, while maintaining safety.
Although he said Thursday the weather forecast looks good for Sunday, he said the town will adjust if the forecast changes.
Mr. Steffey also reminded residents that the annual house-decorating contest will go on as usual. There will be awards for best traditional lights, best coastal theme, best creative design, best overall design and the citizens’ choice award, with residents voting on the town’s Facebook page.
Any resident can participate, and entry is free. Judging for all categories will take place from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12. Participants will be asked to have all displays lit and ready for judging by 5:30 p.m.
The entry form is available on the town website, townofcapecarteret.org/. Forms should be turned in to town hall on Dolphin Street by 5 p.m. Friday or can be emailed by that time to administrative assistant Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org.
Contest winners will be announced on the town’s Facebook page.
