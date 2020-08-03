CEDAR POINT — Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park on the White Oak River in Cedar Point will close at 4 p.m. Monday in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.
The park will reopen is soon as it’s deemed safe for the public.
