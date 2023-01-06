CAPE LOOKOUT — Superintendent Jeff West announced this week the selection of Nate Toering as the new chief of interpretation and education for Cape Lookout National Seashore. The position is responsible for oversight of all park visitor centers, public programs, outreach and education.
"I am honored to take on the responsibility of sharing the rich cultural history and amazing natural wonders of such a special place,". Toering said of his new position. "I'm thankful for the dedicated staff and volunteers who support me and this team every day in accomplishing that task."
During his career with the National Park Service, Toering has worked at several other national parks. In 2021, he completed a three-month detail as the chief of education and visitor services at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park in Appomattox, Va. Since 2017, he has served full-time as Cape Lookout's lead park ranger and volunteer coordinator. Prior to that, he worked as a park ranger and volunteer coordinator for Moores Creek National Battlefield in Currie.
Toering started his career as a seasonal interpretive park ranger in Skagway, Alaska at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Humboldt State University and is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Cape Lookout National Seashore is a narrow ribbon of sand which extends from Ocracoke Inlet to Beaufort Inlet. These barrier islands - 56 miles long and encompassing 29,000 acres of land and water - consist of wide, bare beaches with low dunes covered by scattered grasses and large expanses of salt marsh.
Approximately 650,000 people visit the park annually. They come to relax on the beaches, search for seashells and enjoy outdoor activities like fishing and kayaking.
The park is renowned for wildlife viewing, including an amazing diversity of birds along the Atlantic Flyway and a herd of federally protected wild horses on Shackleford Banks. The park's rich cultural history is highlighted in the historic village of Portsmouth as well as the iconic Cape Lookout Lighthouse and Keeper’s Quarters.
