CARTERET COUNTY – May 15 is National Water Safety Day, and West Carteret junior and lifeguard Instructor for American Red Cross, Cameron Johnson, is pressing the public to get on top of water safety for their families this year and help encourage the county in starting a water safety program for children.
Johnson is in the process of collaborating with Carteret County’s school systems to implement formal swimming lessons for all second-graders in the county. Studies show an 88% reduction in the risk of drowning for those who have taken formal swimming lessons, as fatal drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury death. Misty Long, certified medical assistant, stated that Carteret County EMS has received 229 calls regarding drowning incidents in the last 20 years.
In addition to being a lifeguard instructor for the Dunes Club in Atlantic Beach, Johnson has been a summer swim league coach for the last five summers and formal swimming lessons teacher for the last three. His passion for the water has helped him educate children on the importance of water safety, and he has now taken it upon himself to educate the county and implement children’s programs on water safety as well.
“There aren't any sort of water safety programs in our county,” Johnson explains. “There’s efforts to bring a program to the school system, but nothing came into fruition this year, so I wanted to try to bring more awareness to this through the paper.”
According to the Stop Drowning Now Organization, an organization that fights to combat drowning, claims that 23% of fatal drownings occur at family gatherings or pools.
“My thing with water safety is that kids are so vulnerable" Johnson adds. "Even if you think your kid can swim, you don’t know what could happen – 64% percent of child drownings occur just because they lost their footing and fell. So, for those who claim their kids know the water and know to be careful or know to swim, that’s not always enough. I encourage swim lessons. If your child knows how to jump in the water and turn around to swim back to the wall, that’s huge. That’s already something that could save their life. And parents always have to be watching. It’s so important.”
Johnson’s concern for implementing water strategy programs revolves around the age groups between 3 and 8 years old, plus any child who has never taken swim lessons.
“An 88% reduction is a huge number, and I have a goal to meet that reduction,” he said.
Johnson’s goal for a water safety program includes every second-grader in the county receiving four swim lessons over a two-week period for $33 total. The idea of the program is already in motion and circulating through not only the schools, but EMS departments and law enforcement around the county.
“My goal for the program is to develop it into the second-grader’s curriculum," he said. "Several counties already do this and advise that if a 'learn-to-swim' program is offered within that school, you have to take it. So, kids will bus back and forth to lessons for 2 to 4 weeks. And the program happens throughout the school day, so that every single child has a chance to learn. I’m trying to model this program for Carteret County. The ball has been put in the school system’s court, so when they decide to do with it what they will and when they’re able, we’ll pull it together.”
Johnson’s program, should it come into fruition, is planned to be placed in Morehead City’s Sports Center. Paul Gillikin, director of the Sports Center, has been in contact with Johnson about the program and expressed interest in hosting it at the center.
“I think Cameron’s idea is great and has a ton of potential," Gillikin said. "We have done some pilots with the Tiller School, and they seem to be very fond of the program. We will be hosting them this week at the Beaufort pool. Our annual Kids Triathlon, which will be held on June 4, will be a major fundraising effort for the youth water safety programs. We hope to raise close to $10,000 that can be earmarked to cover the cost of instruction. We also have committed to provide no-cost instruction to those kids affiliated with the Boys and Girls Club that are interested. We hope to do this late summer or early fall 2023.”
Johnson commented on his appreciation for the support from Gillikin and the center in being open to hosting the program.
“Paul is so gung-ho about getting a program started at the center for these kids,” Johnson explained. “The Sports Center overall is so passionate about being able to start this. They were going to give me lane space and let me work with them.”
Johnson also commented on support coming from EMS departments and various law enforcement within the county for the program.
“All of our EMS departments already work to provide courses and certifications for public safety," he said. "And they’ve been so supportive of me trying to get this program off the ground. I have no doubt they’ll be involved.”
For those traveling to Carteret County for the summer or those here locally year-round, Johnson urges parents and their children to be diligent in any form of water at all times.
“The most deceiving days at the beach will be the days the water is flat," he advocated. "The ocean is so unpredictable, so never underestimate the water. The water does not care if you’re a strong swimmer or not. It’s so important to take the necessary precautions, have a lifeguard on duty or watch your kids diligently. And if your child can’t or does not want to swim, don’t push them to. It could save their life. No one is ever completely safe from the water. It’s important that parents realize that while their kids may have had swimming lessons or are great in the water, kids are still kids. They get tired, and parents need to make sure they know those limits.”
