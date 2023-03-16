BEAUFORT - A man was taken into custody over the weekend after a collision on N.C. 58 near the Trinity Center in Carteret County.
Daniel McCormick, 54, of Raleigh was arrested March 11 by the Pine Knolls Police Department.
McCormick was charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, possession of an open container in a vehicle, failure to reduce speed, exceeding posted speed limit and failure to wear a seat belt.
At approximately 6:45 p.m. Saturday., police were alerted to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles with one overturned on the road.
The driver of the overturned vehicle, McCormick, was arrested at 11:47 p.m. and booked in the Carteret County Jail.
McCormick's license was revoked for 30 days. His next court date is Tuesday, March 28.
