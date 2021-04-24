Dexter wins!: Wildlife shelter raises funds in naming contest for new education opossum

NEWPORT — The education opossum at the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter now has a name — Dexter.
The shelter allowed the public to vote for one of three potential names for the opossum as part of a fundraising event April 17 at the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market. Other names in the running were Howie and Smitty.
People could pay $1 per vote by placing a dollar in one of three jars that had each name on the front. The jar filled with the most bills at the end of the day won. The final vote count was: Dexter, 33 votes; Howie, 29 votes; and Smitty, 28 votes.
With additional donations made during the day, OWLS raised $350 to put toward the care of orphaned and injured wildlife at the shelter.
So what does the 1-year-old male opossum think of his new name?
“He won’t come running when we call him, but he does seem to acknowledge it,” OWLS clinic supervisor Andy Sauer said Thursday.
Mr. Sauer admitted he had favored the name Smitty, but since it was to raise money for the shelter, “I’m fine with anything.”
Dexter is among many injured or orphaned opossums and other wildlife rescued or turned into the shelter each year. While the goal is to rehabilitate and release animals, that is not always possible. Such was the case for the young opossum.
“He came in under a year ago with an injured front right paw,” Mr. Sauer said. “He was unable to use it correctly so he was unable to climb and do other things needed to survive in the wild. They climb to get away from predators.”
Dexter will live out the rest of his life as an OWLS education animal used to teach the public about wildlife. He is now somewhat tame, so he can interact with the public.
Opossums typically live up to two years in the wild, but can live up to four years in captivity.
“That’s why opossums have so many babies. They can have up to 13 babies. They try to reproduce as much as possible because they have such a short life span,” Mr. Sauer said.
Opossums are marsupials, which mean they carry their babies in a pouch on their stomachs. That’s why Mr. Sauer said it’s always good to check the pouch of a dead opossum found along the roadside in case there are still live babies inside.
“If you are able, you can take the babies out of the pouch and place them in a box and bring them to the shelter,” Mr. Sauer said. “If you’re uncomfortable doing that, you can just place the dead opossum in a box and bring it to us and we’ll check for babies.”
He added that baby opossums may leave the pouch when the mother is hit, but stay nearby the body.
“It’s good to look around under the bushes. If you find a baby opossum and there are no other adults around, it’s best to bring it to us,” he said. “Even if you find them in your yard, if a baby falls off the mother, the mother doesn’t go back for it.”
Mr. Sauer said many times opossums get a bad reputation, but are actually beneficial to have around.
“They’re really good to have because they eat thousands of ticks each year,” he said. “They are immune to snake venom and they will keep them out of the area where they are living. It’s nearly impossible for them to carry rabies.”
They are also beneficial for gardens, eating snails, slugs, insects and occasionally rodents. They also are known for cleaning up spilled garbage and fruit that falls from trees.
With OWLS being in the throes of baby animal season, there were several young opossums at the shelter Thursday.
“Right now we are seeing a lot of baby opossums and squirrels,” he said. “We’re starting to get baby birds in, as well.”
With baby season comes the need for donations and volunteers.
For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit the organization’s Facebook page, go to outerbankswildlifeshelter.com or call 252-240-1200.
