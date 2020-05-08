More FEMA reimbursements coming for Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council Tuesday reviewed several budget amendments, including some related to reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for expenses incurred during hurricanes Florence and Dorian.
The city council met for an agenda-setting workshop Tuesday morning at the municipal building. The council, certain staff members and the News-Times attended the meeting in-person, while a livestream of the meeting was broadcast over Zoom.
Morehead City Finance Director Jewel Lasater introduced a series of budget amendments that will be included on the agenda of the council’s next regular meeting Tuesday. Several of the amendments are for anticipated FEMA reimbursements totaling more than $1 million.
Ms. Lasater said the town has already budgeted for many recovery projects related to Hurricane Florence, as well as the emergency protective measures carried out for Hurricane Dorian. She said the recent slew of budget amendments account for all but two outstanding projects related to the two storms.
“So this is the general portion of all of the other projects, with the exception of debris removal dealing with trees and stumps (in the town’s cemeteries) and once all projects are complete, we have another project that’s direct administration expenses.”
The city’s general fund stands to gain about $1.2 million in disaster recovery money, including $885,000 from FEMA and $321,000 from insurance. The water and sewer fund will gain about $343,000 in FEMA and insurance payments and the solid waste fund will increase by about $50,000. Ms. Lasater noted most of the FEMA money has not yet arrived.
“This is just budgeting for the money to come in. We have submitted everything but the two I mentioned for both Dorian and Florence in the past two months, we’ve gotten all those projects wrapped up and submitted,” she said. “Some of them have already been obligated, which means they’ve gone through the entire review process, some of them are still in review.”
The two remaining projects will bring in approximately $300,000 in additional FEMA reimbursements. Ms. Lasater said the city could also receive FEMA money for its COVID-19 response, but that process has not begun.
“That’s just Florence and Dorian, none of this is for COVID,” she said.
The city council also reviewed several other budget amendments, including one to purchase new equipment for the Morehead City Fire/EMS Department.
Last year, the city received a $10,000 grant from Duke Energy for water rescue equipment. The department was also recently awarded an additional $174,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Office and Recovery and Resiliency, so the budget amendment moves $184,000 to a governmental capital fund.
Fire/EMS Chief Jamie Fulk said during Hurricane Florence, several of his staff members brought in their own boats to do water rescues. Unfortunately, the department did not have all the proper equipment, including suits, to be able to access certain areas, especially where there was sewage and dangerous flood waters.
“This grant, which is 100 percent with no match from the town, allows us to get the water rescue equipment that would make us eligible to be what the state would call a Type 2 team,” Chief Fulk said. “…We would have all the equipment we need, with no matching funds, to have the boats, the trailer, dry suits, everything we need to do water rescue efficiently.”
The city council will consider the budget amendments and related ordinances for final approval during its meeting Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m.
This week, the council also discussed the following items that will be included on next week’s agenda:
- Grant applications for the N.C. Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Program for a kayak launch and Carteret Community College shoreline trail.
- Pamlico Sound Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan update.
- Board of adjustment appointments.
- Annual audit contract and arrangement letter with RSM US LLP for 2020 fiscal year.
- Personnel policies amendment in adherence to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
- Ordinance establishing a utility payment plan.
