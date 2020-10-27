Carteret County logs 12 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials recorded 12 new known cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County Tuesday.
The additional cases follow 20 new cases reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,271 since March.
Of the reported cases, 104 are considered active, down from 116 as of Monday. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City ticked up by one to a total of nine, however.
Thirteen county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, and 1,154 have reportedly recovered.
Across North Carolina there have been 4,211 deaths, more than 1,200 people are currently hospitalized and nearly 264,000 cases have been reported. Tuesday alone, 2,141 new cases were reported across the state.
Health officials continue to stress the importance of washing one’s hands, wearing a mask in public and remaining 6 feet from others.
As for Carteret County, health officials have reportedly conducted 12,669 tests and 140 results are currently pending.
