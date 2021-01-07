Cedar Point planners favor amendment for new Carteret Health Care development

CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to recommend commissioners approve a Unified Development Ordinance amendment and begin to clear the way for a new Carteret Health Care building off the south side of Highway 24.
The action came during the board’s monthly meeting, conducted on Zoom.
The request from the Morehead City-based hospital was to amend the planned unit development (PUD) ordinance so a three-story, 30,000-square-foot medical clinic, offices, diagnostic lab and imaging facility can be built in the B-1 (business) district. The hospital must also get a special-use permit and has already applied for it. Commissioners will review that request in a meeting and hold a public hearing on it later this month.
The hospital has an option to buy the property, which is just east of Currituck Drive and north and south of Lighthouse Lane, in the Villas of Magens Bay, which is separate from the single-family subdivision.
“The property is currently zoned PUD (Planned Unit Development) but the underlying zoning is B-1, which allows all the proposed uses either by right or with a special-use permit,” Town Manager David Rief told planners Tuesday night.
Three of the six parcels in the Villas of Magens Bay subdivision were long ago developed with multifamily buildings under the PUD, but the owners have been unable to sell for multifamily use the three parcels the hospital plans to buy.
The reason for the planning board review, Mr. Rief said, is all of the parcels were designated for development as multi-family housing under the PUD.
Several residents of Lighthouse Lane voiced concern Tuesday about traffic, potential noise and other issues from the parking lots proposed for the backside of the development, on the south side of Lighthouse Lane.
However, planning board members and Mr. Rief said those concerns could be addressed in the special-use permit process – in which commissioners can attach conditions – and in the commercial site plan review, which would be necessary before construction can begin.
In addition, Mr. Rief told the board and residents there will be no emergency service – thus no ambulances going to and from the building – and the proposed business hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., similar to an existing medical developmentin town on the north side of Highway 24.
“This is all very preliminary,” Planning Board Chairperson Josh Reilly said to those who voiced concerns. “Your concerns have been heard.”
