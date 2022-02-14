CCC looks to improve diversity on campus

MOREHEAD CITY — A Carteret Community College task force is studying ways to improve diversity on campus.
According to a college analysis done in September 2021, about 19% of CCC’s faculty and staff are Black, Asian, Hispanic, Latino or another minority group.
The demographics are similar for CCC students, according to a 2019-20 Carteret Community College profile. The profile shows that 19% of the student body is represented by minority groups, with 6.3% Hispanic or Latino and 6.1% Black.
Other minority student groups on campus include American Indian/Alaskan native, Asian, Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, two or more races and race and ethnicity unknown.
During the CCC Board of Trustees meeting, held Feb. 8 in the college Foundation Building, chairpersons of the college’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee said they are looking at ways to foster a welcoming environment for all groups.
“Do we need to increase the diversity of the faculty so students will see role models that look like them?” CCC diversity co-chairperson Vonda Godette, who also chairs the medical assisting program, said.
She pointed out that of the college’s Black employees, 15 make less than $40,000. Many of those workers are employed as custodians.
Based on the college’s September 2021 study, 3.3% of the college’s minority employees are in administration, 13.3% are faculty, 10% are in middle management roles, and the remainder work in student services, the business office, facilities and various levels of administrative support.
Ms. Godette said the college created the DEI task force in fall 2020 after they realized CCC did not have a DEI statement, which most state community colleges now have.
The committee developed the following mission statement: “Carteret Community College commits to cultivating and maintaining a supportive and respectful environment where each individual feels welcome to participate in the life of the college. We recognize and value the diversity of our community.”
The mission statement is followed by four key goals:
· Treat one another with respect and dignity.
· Promote a learning and working community characterized by social justice, understanding and civility.
· Encourage curriculum, teaching strategies, support services, policies and personnel practices that reflect openness to ideas, peoples and cultures.
· We strive for accountability as evidenced through action, reflection and ongoing improvement.
Based on results of a recent Belk Center Equity Case Study, the committee identified four areas for improvement – salaries, diversify individual departments, offer inclusive activities and track negative DEI incidents.
Ms. Godette said the committee was aware of three problematic DEI incidents on campus.
“We want to track and use the data to address and fix the problem,” she said.
The committee is in the process of developing a DEI website.
Task force chairperson Allison Daniel, also director of counseling, disability services and retention on campus, said one of the goals of the committee is to create a form on the website for students or employees to report a DEI infraction.
Other future goals include:
· Offer college wide DEI training.
· Participate in a Community College Survey of Student Engagement.
· Create a DEI email address.
· Track DEI projects.
· Create a DEI campus and community presence.
· Develop a DEI strategic plan.
· Expand the DEI website.
· Attend an Equity Coach Training Academy.
· Apply for the Colleges of Equity and Inclusion Distinction award.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said the college plans to continue to look at data to find areas for improvement.
CCC trustee Wrenn Johnson asked how the college’s demographics compare to the county. Dr. Mancini said the minority percentages at the college were higher than the overall county demographics.
According to population estimates in the July 1, 2021, U.S. Census Bureau report, 9.9% of the county’s population were identified as non-white.
Ms. Johnson said the college was on the right track.
“It looks like we do represent the county very well,” she said.
