Animal experts say pets make great gifts, but advise to wait until after holiday hubbub to bring them home

NEWPORT — As parents ponder the perfect gift for their children, puppies and kittens may be on the Christmas wish list.
While Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter assistant manager Cassandra Tupaj said pets can make great gifts, it’s best to wait until after the holidays to introduce them into a new home.
“We like to give families gift certificates for Christmas, then have them come in after the holidays to adopt their new pet and take it home,” she said Monday.
Ms. Tupaj said cats and dogs, or kittens and puppies, need time to adjust to their new environment. Bringing them in while there’s a lot of excitement and activity, coupled with crowded family gatherings, can set them up for stress and failure.
“People need to understand animals need time to adjust to their new home and have time to settle in,” she said. “That’s why we recommend getting a gift certificate to give on Christmas. Then come in after the holidays and begin looking for the pet you want to adopt. You want to make the right decision, so we don’t have the animal brought back to us.”
Donna Youraine, vice president of Pet Adoption & Welfare Society, or PAWS, of Carteret County, agreed it is best to wait until after the holidays.
“Taking in a pet is a permanent commitment, and shouldn’t be done as a rash decision or as a surprise for someone,” she said. “Costs can easily mount to $300 or more for initial shots and exams, so be sure your post-holiday budget has room for these costs. After the holiday stress has passed is a perfect time to make a choice together as a family to choose and bring home your new pet.”
Ms. Youraine also suggested giving a gift certificate on Christmas Day.
“This will give your children the excitement of knowing a new furry addition to the family is on the way, while also offering the benefit of getting them involved in the selection process,” Ms. Youraine said. “Toys in advance of your new pet's arrival also make great stocking stuffers.”
Ms. Tupaj added that it’s good to consider what type of dog or cat will fit into the family’s lifestyle when the search begins.
“We try to work with the family and find out what they are looking for,” she said. “That also helps lower the return rate.”
The cost of their animal shelter gift certificates ranges. The lowest voucher is $70 for a neutered male cat up to $125 for animals not yet spayed or neutered. When adopting from the shelter, families must agree to follow up by spaying or neutering the animal.
For those who feel Christmas is the right time to adopt, PetFinder.com offers several tips to consider:
- How old are your kids? Different pets are appropriate for different ages.
- Do your children really want a pet?
- Have you thought about the cost of food and vet bills?
- Are you committed? Pets are not something that you can take home, try out and return if they don’t suit you. You’re taking on a commitment to care for that animal for the rest of its life.
- Are you educated about what caring for an animal entails?
- Don’t get a pet to teach your child responsibility. If your child fails to be responsible, the animal may be harmed.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.