Chilly Cape Carteret Turkey Trot in attracts more than 400 participants, many in Thanksgiving-themed costumes

CAPE CARTERET — More than 400 registered individuals – not to mention babies and more tail-wagging dogs than one could count – flocked to The GYM on Taylor Notion Road in Cape Carteret to participate in the sixth annual Turkey Trot on a freezing-cold Thanksgiving morning.
The temperature was exactly 32 degrees when participants in the 5K run left the starting line at 8 a.m., but the mercury had inched up to 34 degrees 15 minutes later when the 1-mile run started 15 minutes later.
“Feels great,” said Lisa Freeman of South Carolina, who had a “bum” knee and couldn’t run but was out to cheer on family members who were doing the 5K, some for the first time.
Of course it felt great to her. She had a turkey mask on and the bottom half of a fuzzy Santa suit, not shorts, like some of the runners.
“I’m not usually here for Thanksgiving, but my family is all here,” Ms. Freeman said. “Some of them live in Carteret County and others came from all around eastern Carolina. I wanted to be here even if I couldn’t run.”
It was indeed a day for family.
Patrick Hensley from Virginia, Debbie Major from New Jersey and Ms. Major’s bundled-up baby were part of a 34-member “flock” from all over the East Coast in Emerald Isle for Thanksgiving. They all planned to run together.
“It’s a way to celebrate family, like Thanksgiving, and it’s a great way to start the day,” Ms. Major said.
Among those in costume, were full-fledged turkeys trotting, a couple pilgrims and something that looked kind of like a baked potato. All were having fun as music blared and Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker emceed to call runners to the starting line.
The untimed, Thanksgiving-themed fun runs drew 400 participants in 2019 and 200 in COVID-plagued 2020.
GYM/Cape Carteret Aquatic and Wellness Center owner Deanna McElmon was elated with the great turnout Thursday and believes the final total might hit 500.
“There’s more and more families showing up,” she said. “It’s becoming a tradition for a lot of people, and a lot of them are asking about the trail and are excited.”
Ms. McElmon said she loved seeing all the dogs trotting with their owners.
“We’re thinking about having a dog race next year,” she said. “No cats.”
The trot began as a fundraiser for the Cape Carteret Trail, an incomplete 3.1-mile pedestrian and bike path that runs along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road. This year, the business matched trail donations to the town.
The town approved the project in 2015 with a goal of finishing it by 2018, but donations and grants dried up. This month, the town found out the N.C. General Assembly included $500,000 in this year’s budget to help complete the trail.
Mayor Baker said it’s the trot is a great event for the town, bringing in visitors and families to celebrate Thanksgiving and each other.
“Thank you to Deanna and the staff for organizing it,” he said. “I can’t say enough about how much we appreciate it. And it benefits the trail, too.”
