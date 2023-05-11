MOREHEAD CITY — With Carteret County ranked near the top for overdose deaths in North Carolina, county health officials recently partnered with the school system to educate high school freshmen on the dangers of highly addictive drugs such as fentanyl and opioids.
Brooke Barnhill, overdose prevention coordinator for the County Health Department, who taught the program, said many students surveyed during the outreach indicated their families were impacted by substance abuse.
“One in three households were affected by substance misuse,” she told members of the County Consolidated Human Services board during their meeting May 8 in the health department conference room.
Barnhill, who updated the board on the education effort, recently spent three weeks in the county’s three public high schools teaching freshmen in health and physical education classes about the dangers of fentanyl and other addictive drugs.
During a post survey of 248 students attending the program, which lasted a week at each high school, she said 94% agreed they would be “less likely to misuse an illicit substance after this curriculum.”
Barnhill, a former Croatan High School graduate, developed “A Bridge to a Future Without Addiction” after researching other programs and getting input from county students.
“We wanted to meet students where they are,” she said.
The curriculum covered information on how addiction begins, how to prevent it, how to recognize signs of an overdose and how to help those who are overdosing. This included use of NARCAN, a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Barnhill also shared resources with students who need help overcoming an addiction or who know a family member or friend struggling with substance misuse.
Of primary concern, however, was warning students about fentanyl, a drug that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Many drug dealers are lacing other substances with the dangerous drug.
In addition, Barnhill invited a mother who recently lost a son to a fentanyl overdose to talk with students. She also asked a resident who is currently in a drug recovery program to speak with students.
“I think the students were deeply impacted by the mother and man in recovery,” she said.
Barnhill said she did student pre-assessments and post-assessments to gain a better understanding of what they knew about substance misuse and fentanyl. During a pre-assessment of what students thought was the worst drug, about 25% responded fentanyl.
“That meant 75% were not aware based on their answers,” she said.
During the assessments, students were given a series of statements regarding drug misuse and invited to respond with one of five answers: strongly disagree; disagree; neutral; agree; or strongly agree.
According to survey results, many students changed their responses during the post-assessment after taking the curriculum. For example, one statement was: “In Carteret County, EMS responds to approximately 30 non-fatal and fatal drug overdoses a month.”
Prior to taking the course, less than 40 students strongly agreed with the statement. After taking the curriculum, nearly 160 students strongly agreed with the statement.
During the pre-assessment, about 100 students strongly agreed that they should call 911 to help a person who overdoses due to an illicit drug, and that neither the student or the person would be charged with possession due to the Good Samaritan Law. During the post-assessment, 200 students strongly agreed.
About 92% of students agreed they have an adult in their life they can talk to about substance misuse and addiction.
Board member Carol Armistead, who is a psychologist with the county school system, said, “This program really needs to be expanded to other grades.”
Consolidated Human Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said the school system is already making plans to expand the curriculum to other grades and develop their own program.
Dr. Williams pointed out that North Carolina is ranked 21st in the nation for drug overdose deaths, with Carteret County ranked fifth in the state.
“This is a huge priority for all seven county commissioners and we can’t do this without them or the school system,” he said. “We can’t thank them enough.”
Board member Lindsey Creech suggested providing students with a phone number they can call if they or their family members are in danger due to drug misuse when school is not in session. Dr. Williams agreed that was a good idea.
He further said the county already has a special team that stays with a person who has overdosed after emergency medical services workers respond to a scene. The team also does follow-up with those who have overdosed.
In addition, Williams said the county is preparing to add six staff members dedicated to working with those struggling with substance misuse. Money for the positions is coming from a North Carolina opioid settlement.
As for Barnhill’s position, it is funded through June thanks to a six-month grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation.
