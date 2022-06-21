CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret recently was notified it will receive a $200,000 state grant to begin addressing flooding problems throughout town.
The money will come from the N.C. Department of Public Safety and will be used to do surveying, engineering and design work to address flood hot spots.
The latest grant comes on the heels of a $30,000 state resiliency planning grant awarded to the town last year.
The study is by Dewberry, a Virginia-based nationwide engineering firm, to determine where those hot spots are and to prioritize which ones to address first.
The town has been plagued by flooding problems for many years, but the problems have increased with floods occurring after smaller rain events than in the past.
The worst flooding in recent years has been in the Star Hill development in the northern part of town and along and near Anita Forte and Neptune drives on the south side near Bogue Sound.
One of the biggest problem areas is Sutton Drive at Star Hill Golf Course. Yards were underwater after early August storms last year, as they were after a thunderstorm dropped 5.5 inches of rain in mid-June 2020. That one also affected the problem areas along Bogue Sound to the point where residents had to bring in pumps.
Mayor Will Baker said he was very happy to get the latest grant, which former Town Manager Zach Steffey sought before he resigned to take a new job as manager of Franklinton, near Raleigh.
“We have several spots, maybe eight or nine, where we’re looking to see what we can do,” the mayor said.
“Maybe we can get some more (grants)” the mayor said, because actually solving the problems “is a big expense.”
If no more money comes in to construct the stormwater solutions, Mayor Baker said, the town also has funds it received from the American Recovery Plan Act this year and last year. ARPA was approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden, and the money can be used for infrastructure improvement projects.
The Cape Carteret budget for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1, shows $558,417 in ARPA revenue.
Mayor Baker also has noted that in addition to being a nuisance and causing property damage, flooding is a public health problem as the water often ponds over septic tanks.
The $200,000 grant is coming from the state Emergency Management Disaster Relief and Mitigation Fund, allocated as a part of the 2021 state budget. The goal is to provide small and underserved communities technical assistance to identify and design shovel-ready projects related to disaster relief and flood mitigation.
