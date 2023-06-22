HARKERS ISLAND — Cape Lookout National Seashore is offering its 2023 Horse Sense and Survival tours, led by wildlife biologist Dr. Sue Stuska, to view the wild horses on Shackleford Banks.
Four tours, with one scheduled each month through November, will be offered.
The dates are July 15, Aug. 12, Sept. 23, Oct. 14 and Nov. 4. Departure times will vary, and participants will take a ferry to the island.
Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West said Dr. Stuska’s many years of studying the horses offers an enlightening glimpse into the relationships, behavior and survival of these wild animals.
Participants will view the horses from a distance. They will learn how to determine an appropriate position and distance for watching that doesn’t affect the horses’ natural behaviors.
“This is an excellent opportunity for visitors to witness and begin to understand the wild horses,” West said. “The Shackleford horses are truly a unique aspect of what makes Cape Lookout National Seashore a special place.”
Participants will ride the ferry to Shackleford Banks, where they will walk a moderate-level trek off the beaten path to find horses and settle down to watch them. Come prepared for a day in the sun, climbing dunes, walking through brush, slogging through ankle-deep mud and wading through deeper salt water.
Make the most of your excursion by coming prepared. Shoes that protect your feet and stay on in the mud are required. It is strongly recommended to bring water, lunch/snacks, bug repellent, sunscreen, sun hat, binoculars and camera with a telephoto lens in a daypack or shoulder bag.
Space on the tours is limited and reservations are required. The program is free. The ferry is $22 for adults and $15 for children (ages 3-11) out of Harkers Island, and $20 for adults and $13 for children out of Beaufort, which is offered in November.
Departure from Harkers Island will be from the CALO Visitor Center (for GPS, use 1800 Island Road, Harkers Island,. Beaufort trips will depart from the Island Express Ferry Services ticket booth (600 Front Street, Beaufort).
For reservations and to ask questions, call the park at 252-728-2250, ext. 0. For more information, including meeting places, times and ferry costs, see http://go.nps.gov/horsetours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.