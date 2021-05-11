Morehead City Council terminates Webb Library lease, plans to move services to new location

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council voted Tuesday evening to terminate the city’s lease with the Webb Family Trust for use of the Earle W. Webb Jr. memorial building as home of the city’s public library.
Based on the council’s unanimous action Tuesday, which was the result of multiple closed session discussions the council held with attorney Derek Taylor, effective Thursday, Dec. 31, the city will no longer occupy the Webb Memorial Library and Civic Center at 812 Evans St. The building is owned by the Webb Family Trust while Morehead City maintains its operations and upkeep costs, thanks to an agreement forged in 2006.
Council members said Tuesday they wish to continue library operations at a new location, perhaps a city-owned facility like the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. or city hall at 706 Arendell St. Both buildings will become vacant this fall when all government functions move to the soon-to-be-completed city hall building on Bridges Street.
“The consensus has been in discussions we’ve had in the past, and obviously this has been going on for a while, we’ve had discussions to terminate further funding of the Webb Library building,” Mayor Jerry Jones said Tuesday after city manager Ryan Eggleston introduced the matter for discussion. The city issued a news release alongside the council’s decision Tuesday, though the meeting agenda did not indicate there would be a vote on the item that evening.
There was no extensive discussion, but council members indicated high building maintenance costs and dwindling outside support were the main reasons for the decision. Due to restructuring of the countywide public library system that took effect last year, Carteret County ended its $50,000 annual contribution to Webb Library. In the release, the city said it has paid more than $1 million for repairs and upkeep of the building.
“Our discussions up to this point have not been against the concept of Morehead City having its own library. What we are concerned about, and we’re making this decision about, is that we have a building that we don’t own that by contract we have unlimited liability to maintain, and that’s an untenable situation,” Councilman Bill Taylor said.
Webb Library’s entire staff was furloughed in March 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and later laid off in May after Mr. Eggleston was concerned of potential negative budget impacts as a result of the pandemic. He originally recommended funding only basic building upkeep costs in fiscal year 2020-21, but ultimately agreed to at least partially fund library operations after community pushback.
The fiscal year 2021-22 draft budget, which was released Friday, allocates $155,675 for library operations next year, up from $130,000 budgeted this year.
This is a developing report.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
