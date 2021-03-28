BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education adopted a 2021-22 calendar Tuesday that allows high school semester exams to be given before the Christmas break, something educators have endorsed for many years.
This will be done by cutting the first semester short to get exams in before the Christmas holidays, which will start Monday, Dec. 20. There will be 81 instructional days in the first semester, with 100 for the second.
“This will be an unbalanced calendar in order to get exams in before Christmas,” chief technology officer Mike McKay said as he presented the proposed calendar for approval during a special meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The 2021-22 calendar shows a traditional attendance schedule with all students back in classrooms five days a week. It has students reporting for classes Monday, Aug. 23, with the last day of school Thursday, June 2, 2022. It includes five remote learning days that are also optional teacher workdays.
“These will be asynchronous remote learning days. This year we had some teachers doing synchronous remote learning days on workdays, and they weren’t truly workdays because they spent all of their time teaching, so they weren’t able to get other work done.”
The one thing the calendar doesn’t do is allow students to start a week earlier, something school officials have pushed for.
“We would love for the school year to start a week earlier, but because of the (state) calendar law, we can’t,” Mr. McKay said.
However, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said he has met with state Rep. Pat McElraft, R-Carteret, regarding the calendar.
“We’re hoping there may be a compromise reached. We would like complete flexibility on our calendar,” Dr. Jackson said. “There may be a compromise to allow us to start (Monday) Aug. 16. This would be more in line with the community college calendar. We need that, especially since we will be providing bus transportation for high school students to take classes at the community college.”
Dr. Jackson said if there are changes to the calendar law he would report that to the board as soon as possible.
The board also approved the 2021-22 calendar for the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, which meets on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City. MaST’s calendar has students report Aug. 16 to follow the CCC attendance schedule. The last day for MaST students is Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Board member Travis Day said he was pleased to see the traditional school calendar allow for high school exams before Christmas. He asked how principals would balance instructional time in class since the first semester would have less days.
Dr. Jackson said high schools are prioritizing which subjects require more instructional time as they schedule for the first and second semesters.
“High schools are looking at what classes need the most time, such as math. They’re looking at some that don’t need quite as much instructional time,” he said. “They believe that offering exams before Christmas outweighs the obstacles in an unbalanced calendar. By the time kids return from Christmas break, they’ve had to spend more time reviewing for exams the second semester.”
Although it wasn’t mentioned during the meeting, Dr. Jackson later said the school system still plans to offer some sort of summer school instruction to help students who have fallen behind.
“Summer school and Read-to-Achieve Summer Reading Camp planning continues to move forward,” he said in an email. “The school system is currently awaiting guidance for summer school that is expected from the General Assembly.”
