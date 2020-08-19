Holly Springs OFWB
The King’s Messengers of Goldsboro will be in concert at 11 a.m. Sunday at Holly Springs Original Free Will Baptist Church in Newport.
Parkview Baptist
In conjunction with Farmers to Families, Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City is holding a food distribution beginning at 2:30 p.m. each Wednesday for the next two weeks in the parking lot for families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Food boxes will include sandwich meat, milk and cheese.
