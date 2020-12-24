Camp Happy Kids makes season bright with toy distribution

MOREHEAD CITY — A nonprofit that sends children to summer camp each year switched things up Saturday and distributed free toys to about 300 Carteret County children.
Wearing Santa hats and elf attire, along with masks as a coronavirus safety precaution, board members of Camp Happy Kids of Carteret County Inc. distributed a variety of toys to families as they drove through the parking lot of the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. Santa was on hand, as well, waving at children as families picked up toys.
Cindy Blizzard Fields, co-founder of the group along with her husband Tony, who portrayed Santa, said the organization wanted to help struggling families provide gifts to their children for Christmas. While she’s done the event for previous holiday season, she recognized an even greater need this year.
“The initial reason for doing it in the beginning is we realized through the application process for our camp scholarships how many families in Carteret County struggle on a day-to-day basis. The holidays are even more of a stressful time for our local families. This year, we knew with (the coronavirus pandemic), it would be an even bigger burden with so many out of work,” Ms. Blizzard said.
“Families are even separated now due to having to quarantine. We almost lost my mom to COVID two weeks ago and we all had to separate through the holidays. This was even more of a reason to pull this event off.”
Those picking up toys Saturday said it was a big help during tough financial times.
“This makes this year a little easier,” said Nancy Marlette of Newport, who was picking up gifts for her two grandchildren. “It’s been a very hard year.”
She added that she appreciates the work Camp Happy Kids does for children.
“It’s a great cause. They do so much for these children,” Ms. Marlette said.
Last year, Camp Happy Kids sent 57 children to summer camp.
Ms. Fields said toys for Saturday’s event came from community donations, along with support from Toys for Tots.
In addition to support from board members, John Cooper, who was named Super Kid for 2021 by the group, was on hand to help.
Ms. Fields said the annual Super Kid designation recognizes a young person who does “super” things throughout the county.
She said John, 15, a sophomore at the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, received a $500 check for the designation.
“He wanted to donate his $500 check back to CHK so it can be used to send more children to camp this summer,” she said.
John is pursuing his Eagle Scout award and is interested in pursuing a career at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in aviation composites after he graduates from MaST. He is also a Life Scout with Troop 252 in Davis. He has completed all of his required merit badges to apply for Eagle rank.
“We are excited to have him as one of our recognized ‘Super Kids’ and we know he will achieve great things in life,” Ms. Fields said.
Board members assisting with the effort were Dawn Hoffman, Ashly Rouse, Martin Piner, Michael Spencer and Robin and Lisa Holloman.
