Carteret Community College trustees tap Mancini as next president

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College trustees Tuesday approved Dr. Tracy Mancini as the new college president in a historic move that makes her the first woman president of the institution.
Dr. Mancini, currently vice president of instruction and student support at CCC, will take her new position Monday, June 1. She will replace Dr. John Hauser, who resigned effective Sunday, May 31 to take a position as president of Gaston College.
The board acted following a nearly one-hour closed session special meeting held via Zoom.
Dr. Mancini attended the meeting and following the board’s action thanked them for their vote of confidence.
“It is such an honor to be the next college president and I am looking forward to leading the college into the future,” she said.
Following the meeting, Dr. Mancini, during a Zoom interview, thanked all those who supported the trustees’ recommendation of her becoming the president.
“I am really thankful for the support of the trustees and the community stakeholders that they spoke to,” she said.
Board members made few comments when they came out of closed session other than to unanimously approve two motions. Trustee Melodie Darden moved to approve Dr. Mancini as president, which was seconded by Dr. Mat Zettl. Trustee Carolyn Brady moved to enter contract negotiations with Dr. Mancini, with Rosa Langston providing the second. Both motions passed unanimously.
The approval comes after the State Board of Community Colleges on Friday approved Dr. Mancini as president based on a recommendation from CCC trustees. The state board also approved a waiver request that allowed CCC trustees to bypass the traditional multi-candidate search process.
The CCC board voted last Tuesday to request the waiver.
“When we requested the waiver we had no idea they would want to go ahead and move on approving Dr. Mancini,” Chairman Mike Curtis said during a telephone interview following the meeting.
Mr, Curtis said as part of the process, he and other trustees sought input from community college administrators, faculty and staff, the student government president, CCC Foundation members and business leaders.
“Everyone we talked with unanimously supported Dr. Mancini,” he said. “She is a phenomenal person and she’s going to make a phenomenal president.”
Dr. Mancini, who has served in her current role since 2016, said she realized she was coming on as president during an historic time with the COVID-19 pandemic. She has led the college through transitioning to online instruction as the college’s campus currently closed to students and faculty.
“It is a challenging time and our faculty and staff have really stepped up and continue to step up with creative new technology and ways to continue instruction,” she said.
According to a press release issued Friday by the SBCC, Dr. Mancini has been with the N.C. Community College system for nearly 20 years.
Prior to coming to CCC, she spent 17 years at Durham Technical Community College, where she was an English instructor, department chair, assistant dean and dean.
Dr. Mancini holds a doctorate in community college executive leadership from Wingate University, master's degrees from Duke University and the University of North Florida and a bachelor's degree from the College of William and Mary.
