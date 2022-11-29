CEDAR POINT — Traffic patterns on the causeway on Highway 24 in Swansboro, just west of Cedar Point, are about to change.
The center turn lane will be removed and west-bound traffic will be shifted over to use the turn lane as one of the two west-bound lanes to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The construction and the change in the traffic pattern are expected to last through spring of 2023.
The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the Ocean-based N.C. Coastal Federation (NCCF) have partnered on a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant project to install a living shoreline at strategic locations on Highway 24 that are exposed to the White Oak River. The goal of the living shorelines is to stop or at least slow erosion that at times has threatened to undermine the highway.
According to a news release on the Cedar Point website, “In Swansboro…living shoreline work will be completed on an island that is located between the two N.C. 24 bridges. The causeway along the northeast side of N.C. 24 has experienced past erosion due to storm events in 2005 and 2011, including erosional undercutting as a result of Hurricane Florence (2018). The abutment along the northwest end of the island and the abutment at the southeast end of the island are also showing continued signs of erosion...”
Cedar Point officials urged motorists who use the highway to use caution when travelling out of Cedar Point and into Swansboro.
Construction of the first phase of the project began in July. There are to be three living shorelines, which use rock and/or shells and aquatic vegetation to reduce wave action.
The entire project is to cost $3.6 million.
This project is part of NCDOT’s efforts to make more than 500 miles of coastal roads resilient to storms using nature-based solutions, officials said when the first phase started.
In addition, a goal of the project is to provide habitat restoration and water quality enhancement, according to the NCCF.
The project was to have started in 2020 but was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, NCDOT program functions were suspended.
NCCF coastal scientist Dr. Lexia Weaver said in July that the partnership with NCDOT is significant, as it promotes an environmentally friendly option for protecting valuable infrastructure rather than the traditionally used bulkheads and seawalls that damage our coastal habitats.
“This project has been years in the making, and we are excited to have a partner like NCDOT who values finding a nature-based solution to protecting this stretch of highway,” she said then.
Highway 24, in addition to carrying thousands of civilian vehicles per day, is especially important because it is the route Marines use to equipment and personnel from Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock and the state port in Morehead City.
Flooding of the road has at times buckled the sidewalk along the north side of N.C. 24 in Cedar Point, and there has been at least one sink hole in recent years.
Cedar Point town commissioners and Town Manager David Rief have been advocating for a stabilization program by NCDOT for years.
This article includes information from Coastal Review Online, the news service of the NCCF and is used under a reciprocal agreement between that organization and the Carteret County News-Times.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.