USPS shipping deadlines set
The U.S. Postal Service has announced the 2020 Christmas mailing and shipping deadlines for domestic, international and military services. Customers are encouraged to ship early whenever possible.
To ensure timely delivery of cards, letters and packages within the U.S. by Friday, Dec. 25, the postal service recommends customers ship their items by the following dates:
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: retail ground deliveries.
- Friday, Dec. 18: First-Class Mail.
- Saturday, Dec. 19: Priority Mail.
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express.
Military deadlines
The USPS recommends cards and packages be sent to military Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office addresses overseas by the following dates:
- Friday, Dec. 11: First Class Mail and Priority Mail Service for all APO/FPO/DPO zip codes, with the exception of 093, which is Wednesday, Dec. 9.
- Friday, Dec. 18: Priority Mail Express Military Service, with the exception of zip 093, which is not applicable.
Complete details on mailing and shipping services, including international and military, can be found at usps.com.
Beaufort info session set
The town of Beaufort will host the public for an informational planning meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The virtual meeting will provide residents and other interested parties information on an update to the town’s Comprehensive Land-Use Plan.
“The Comprehensive Land Use Plan will set the tone for future growth and development within the Town and Extraterritorial Jurisdiction. As members of the community, your voice matters,” the town said in a brief on the meeting.
To join in via Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82481308612?pwd=UWZ1ekNzd25hUmMvUFBmME9nK09jQT09.
Farmville post office named for Jones
Thursday, President Donald Trump signed H.R. 5037, officially naming the Farmville U.S. Post Office on North Main Street after the late Rep. Walter Jones.
The outfit will now be the “Walter B. Jones, Jr. Post Office.”
Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., introduced the measure to honor his predecessor, who died in July 2019. The late congressman represented much of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County, for decades.
“Congressman Jones faithfully served eastern North Carolinians for 24 years before tragically passing away after a brief illness in early 2019,” Rep. Murphy said in a prepared release. “His sacrificial service to his constituents will always be dearly remembered. His name will now rightly be visible for all to see in his hometown of Farmville to honor his public service for generations to come. I thank my North Carolina colleagues in Congress for unanimously supporting this bill to honor an exceptional public servant.”
County zoning board meeting Wednesday
The Carteret County Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort at 302 Court House Square.
There is one item of new business on the meeting agenda, a request from the Cullipher Group, on behalf of property owner Roger Dale Corbett, for a variance from Article III, Section 1.12 of the Carteret County Manufactured Homes, Manufactured Home Parks and Recreational Vehicle Parks Ordinance. The article states the roads of the RV park shall be paved and/or improved with a minimum compacted base of 4 inches of state transportation department-approved stone.
The board will also consider approval of the minutes from the Oct. 14 meeting.
MHC Council to meet Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building, 202 S. 8th St., and online via Zoom.
To attend the virtual meeting, contact Clerk Cathy Campbell at 252-726-6848, ext. 139, or email cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org prior to the meeting. A meeting agenda will be available online by Monday at moreheadcitync.org.
BOE meets Wednesday
The Carteret County Board of Elections will convene for its December meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
No meeting agenda or Zoom link was immediately available.
