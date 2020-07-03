NWS encourages partners to coordinate hurricane hazard information

NEWPORT — With Atlantic hurricane season here, the National Weather Service wants its partner agencies and organizations to be ready to provide coordinated information to the public on deadly hazards associated with hurricanes.
The NWS held a virtual meeting Tuesday for its integrated warning team to discuss water hazards, which the weather service considers the deadliest hazards from hurricanes. NWS representative Ryan Ellis said they encourage their partners in various agencies and media outlets to not only reach out to the weather service, but to each other for collaborative opportunities to inform the public.
“Preparedness is one of the most important things to tackle,” Mr. Ellis said.
NWS warning coordination meteorolgoist at the Newport weather service office Erik Heden said while meteorologists use the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale to measure the category of a hurricane or tropical storm, the scale only measures wind speed, not other factors like size or rainfall amounts.
“Water is what’s killing people,” Mr. Heden said. “Less than 10 percent (of tropical system-related deaths) are caused by wind.”
This percentage is determined by deaths recorded from 1963-2012 during hurricanes and tropical storms.
“These are preventable deaths,” Mr. Heden said, “Most of them are people in their vehicles.”
During a poll of the meeting’s participants, the majority agreed more community outreach and media products would help inform the public about the dangers of water hazards during hurricanes and tropical storms. These hazards include storm surge, flash flooding and rip currents.
When it comes to warning and informing the public about tropical system hazards, WITN Greenville Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht said messaging and communication between media outlets and their viewers “is so important.”
“You want to be sure to share not only what’s about to happen, but what’s coming,” he said. “It’s more than just a temperature graphic, more than just a night’s forecast.”
Mr. Engelbrecht said the information his channel provides during tropical system events is specific to each county. He noted it’s important for information to be organized, not just within a particular outlet’s products, but between outlets, as well.
“It’s important to have a consistent message,” Mr. Engelbrecht said, “so people don’t have to weed through multiple sources. When it comes to flooding, the message needs to be consistent. If you get four to five sources saying ‘this event is dangerous, stay home’ it’s going to be a lot stronger.”
Once a hurricane or tropical storm reaches an area, there can be some confusion as to who provides what information.
Duplin County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Matthew Barwick said there are a lot of different opinions on who works in a given county’s Emergency Operations Center, which is the primary source of information within a county during a tropical system event.
Mr. Barwick said paramedics, firefighters, meterologists and incident commanders all work from a EOC during such events. One of their most crucial jobs is getting out public information officer messages.
“We try to schedule those,” he said. “We try to schedule them around NWS updates.”
The state’s Floodplain Mapping Program has created an online product – the Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network – to help provide the public and media outlets with information on the risk of flooding in many areas.
N.C. Flood Warning Program Manager David Herlong said the network’s website, fiman.nc.gov/, provides a map which displays the location of 368 startup gauges throughout the state that provides information on the current conditions around the gauge concerning water levels.
Clicking on each gauge on the map allows viewers to see not only current conditions but also the forecast water levels several days out and simulations to show what areas are expected to flood around a given gauge in the event of flooding events of various severities.
“We try to run our maps up to a 500-year event,” Mr. Herlong said. “We don’t have maps for everywhere, only around the gauges.”
Tuesday’s online meeting was one of two the NWS scheduled with its agency and media partners.
