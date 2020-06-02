Editor's note: This article and headline were updated at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, with a full report.
CAPE LOOKOUT — Search efforts for U.S. Army SPC Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, missing since May 23 from Cape Lookout National Seashore, have been suspended, officials announced around noon Tuesday.
A press release from the National Park Service stated, “Very few clues have been discovered during the search efforts. Depending on the search area and day, team members encountered rainy, windy, and rough sea conditions.”
Sunday, the NPS announced park rangers had discovered remains on Shackleford Banks, but gave little information beyond noting the remains had been sent to a state lab for identification.
“The remains were turned over to the medical examiner’s office and are awaiting their determination and identification,” the Tuesday release restates.
As of midday Tuesday, the state medical examiner’s office in Raleigh had not released any information regarding positive ID.
Park rangers have been assisted in the search for SPC Roman-Martinez, a California native based at Fort Bragg, near Fayetteville, by the Army Criminal Division, the U.S. Coast Guard, the N.C. Marine Patrol, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office canine team and the Carte-ret County Sheriff’s Office.
Efforts began at South Core Banks, around mile marker 46, from where SPC Roman-Martinez had been reported missing from a group of eight that had arrived Friday by ferry. He was not reported missing for about seven hours, according to Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West.
“Over a ten-day period, ground and aerial searchers covered South Core Banks, Shackleford Banks, and the immediate ocean and sound areas surrounding Roman-Martinez’s camp,” the release states. “In the absence of additional clues, active search operations have been suspended. Limited search activities may occur as new information or evidence presents itself.”
In the Tuesday release, the NPS said the solider is still considered a missing person “and our investigation will continue in hopes of gaining further information of his whereabouts on the day of his disappearance.
“Park Rangers would like to hear from anyone who may have had contact with Enrique Roman-Martinez,” it states.
Anyone with information should call the Carteret County dispatch office at 252-726-1911.
CAPE LOOKOUT – Staff with Cape Lookout National Seashore announced Tuesday the search for a missing soldier from Fort Bragg has been called off.
Twenty-one-year-old active duty Army Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez has been missing since the early morning of May 23.
This is a developing report.
