School board approves 2 percent supplement increase for employees

MOREHEAD CITY — The County Board of Education approved a 2% local salary supplement increase for school employees following a closed session at the end of the board’s regular meeting Tuesday at Morehead City Primary School.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, in an email Wednesday, said the supplement for certified staff, such as teachers, increases from 5.75% to 7.75%. The increase for non-certified staff, such as maintenance and cafeteria workers, increases from 1.75% to 3.75%.
County commissioners provided funds for the supplements in the school system’s 2021-22 fiscal budget, which took effect July 1.
According to school system finance officer Kathy Carswell, half of the supplement for certified staff will be paid in November, with the other half in May. Supplements for non-certified employees will be paid in November.
Dr. Jackson thanked commissioners and the Board of Education for providing the supplement increases.
“The men and women of Carteret County Public Schools give deeply of themselves in service to the children, parents, and families of Carteret County,” he said in the email. “Particularly, in this time of uncertainty and challenge, as they work to create and maintain a safe and caring learning environment, and in light of the success demonstrated by our students academically, artistically, and athletically, I am grateful for this opportunity to acknowledge their hard work and dedication.”
In other action, the board approved a $665,000 amendment to its $20 million federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization (ESSERS) spending plan.
The amendment provides $105,000 for a software update to regulate temperatures in school buildings, $395,000 for digital learning coaches to provide training for teachers, administrators and staff and $165,000 to hire a technician at West Carteret High School to provide assistance to the technology facilitator.
The board also did the following:
· Approved first and second readings of several policy revisions.
· Heard brief updates on school bond projects and facilities support operations.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
· Approved a memorandum of understanding with The Bridge Downeast on Harkers Island for an afterschool program.
· Approved a contract with Maxim Healthcare Services for the 2021-22 academic year to provide licensed health care providers and nurses to students with physical and mental disabilities. Maxim charges $40.40 per hour for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, not to exceed eight hours a day.
· Approved a $105,000 contract with Johnson Controls System for a system upgrade to proprietary software.
· Approved a contract with The Stepping Stones Group to employ six nurses. The cost of employment for a general school nurse or RN is $44 per hour, with LPNs at $41 per hour, certified nursing assistants at $31 per hour and bilingual RNs at $46 per hour.
· Approved a request from Ms. Carswell to fund $513,000 in capital projects from the system’s local fund balance. Agenda documents state the result is a savings to the operating budget due to the efficiency of the upgrades, which range from LED light conversions to upgrades to HVAC systems.
· Awarded a contract to Dell Technologies for the purchase of 100 laptops for teachers at a cost of $138,241. Money will come from federal ESSERS funds.
· Approved a memorandum of understanding with the County Public Library System to develop an infrastructure that will allow students to access and use materials. This will be at no cost to the school system.
