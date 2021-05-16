Cedar Point narrows down bids for new pier at Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point town manager David Rief said Thursday the town received six bids from contractors who want to build a new pier to replace the dilapidated one in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park.
The manager solicited the bids with a request for proposals in April, and the project quickly drew attention. However, he said the submissions, based on the design he included in the bid package, were a bit too large, with the platform at the end of the pier exceeding the 400 square feet allowed by the N.C. Division of Coastal Management.
“What I’ve done is narrow it down to the two most competitive bidders and asked them today to resubmit,” he said Thursday. “The deadline to get the bids back is Tuesday, so I should be able to make an announcement of the selection Wednesday.”
The prices on the original six proposals varied widely, from about $70,000 to about $250,000, but Mr. Rief said he firmly believes the two remaining bidders will be able to do the job within the town’s budget — $140,000 — set by an unsolicited, private anonymous donation to the town last month.
The planned 200-foot-long pier – the same length as the existing one – will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and have a metal-roofed gazebo with some kind of seating at the end.
The donors don’t want any recognition and approached the town through town clerk Jayne Calhoun.
Cedar Point officials have had a new pier in mind since the town purchased the 56 acres of land for the park in 2019. However, because of budget concerns, the pier was not scheduled to be built this year.
Both remaining contractors indicated they believe they can finish the construction by the end of July, Mr. Rief said.
The park is heavily wooded and crisscrossed by hiking trails along and to the creek and White Oak River, offering beautiful vistas and plenty of bird watching. It opened in November 2019 after a long delay necessitated by work needed after Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
Most of the park is to remain in its natural state, but the town hopes to have some amenities, such as a kayak launch, picnic area and restrooms. Conservation easements will determine where such things can go. So far, there are two small parking areas, one just past the entrance off Masonic Avenue and another near the temporary kayak launch facility.
The town has applied for a DCM grant to pay for construction of an ADA-compliant floating kayak launch.
