Carteret counts 2 more deaths from COVID as cases increase

CARTERET COUNTY — A Carteret County resident in their 50s and another in their 60s are the latest individuals to be counted among those dead from COVID-19, the County Health Department reported Wednesday.
The two deaths bring the county’s toll to 97 since the onset of the pandemic and come as cases continue to rise ahead of Christmas.
“We urge everyone to continue to be vigilant about masking and social distancing any time you’re going to be around people who are unvaccinated or in large group settings. Get vaccinated, wash your hands regularly, and stay home if you’re not feeling well,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in a release Wednesday.
Health officials have confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, with active cases increasing from 65 to 72 over the same period.
The county did not provide additional information on the two most recent COVID deaths, only saying they occurred “recently.”
“We at Carteret County Health and Human Services extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones during this time of loss,” Ms. Oliver stated.
Midweek, hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City remain at five, with four of the individuals admitted for treatment not fully vaccinated.
To date, Carteret County has counted 8,960 cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus, with 8,791 of those considered recovered.
In recent weeks, the county’s vaccination rate has begun to lag behind that of the state at large, with 59% of the county population with at least one dose compared to 62% statewide. The local positivity rate remains lower however, at 4.2% compared to 9.1% across North Carolina.
Officials urge residents to seek a vaccination if they have not already as the U.S. prepares for a potential next wave of the virus brought by the omicron variant. The variant has already been identified in North Carolina.
Those aged 16 and older who have received their vaccinations six or more months ago are encouraged to seek a widely available booster shot. All individuals age 5 and older are eligible to be vaccinated at no cost.
To make an appointment for a vaccine or booster, call the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2. Pre-registration is required, and those getting their shot are asked to bring a vaccination card, if applicable, along with an insurance card and photo ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.