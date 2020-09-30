CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced a seventh resident has died as a result of COVID-19.
In a release Wednesday, the county said the individual died Sept. 25 from complications associated with the virus. The resident was reportedly in their 60s and had several underlying health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about them will be released.
This is the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Carteret County since July 25.
“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones who are grieving. This is the 7th confirmed death of a County resident from COVID-19 complications,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “This illness is a real threat to our community and could be fatal for those individuals who are higher risk.”
Ms. Cannon urged residents to continue to exercise caution and follow health guidelines to prevent further illness or loss of life. She recommended following the 3 Ws, wear a face covering, wait 6 feet apart from others and wash your hands frequently.
Health care providers in Carteret County continue to test individuals suspected of having COVID-19, even those without symptoms. Contact your medical provider or visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing for testing locations in the area and other information.
For more information about COVID-19 in Carteret County, the citizen’s inquiry hotline is still in operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 252-726-7060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.