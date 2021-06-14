Pine Knoll Shores board approves fiscal 2021-22 budget, holds tax rate

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town officials in Pine Knoll Shores are maintaining the current property tax rate for another year.
The town board of commissioners met for its regular meeting Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle. The meeting was the first the public could attend in person since officials closed town hall in mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic; however, only town officials, two N.C. League of Municipalities consultants and the News-Times attended in person.
During the meeting, the board unanimously approved the fiscal 2021-22 budget. It includes a $4.3 million general fund and $1,225,000 water enterprise fund. It also maintains the ad valorem property tax rate of 20.7 cents per $100 of property value, along with the municipal service district tax rates of 5.5 cents for oceanfront lots and 1.5 cents for non-oceanfront lots.
No comments were made during the public hearing on the budget Wednesday. Commissioner Clark Edwards asked Police Chief Ryan Thompson and Fire Chief Jason Baker if the budget provided sufficient funds for their department staff wages, which they confirmed.
“I want to make sure we’re not writing off our emergency services,” Mr. Edwards said.
According to town manager Brian Kramer’s budget message, which he delivered May 26, the budget includes $2,438,000 for public safety, which includes the police and fire departments, as well as emergency management expenses. This is an increase of $110,000 over the current budget’s $2,328,000 public safety expenditures.
In other news at Wednesday’s meeting, the Diocese of East Carolina is clear to begin work on subdividing part of the Trinity Center property on Salter Path Road. The board unanimously approved a preliminary plat for the proposed Trinity Forest subdivision.
This proposed 4.46-acre subdivision is planned for a section of property the Trinity Center owns on Highway 58. Town planner Kevin Reed said the planning board unanimously recommended approval at the May 25 planning board meeting.
“There are no plans at this time to further subdivide that tract,” Mr. Reed said, referring to the remainder of the Trinity Center’s property.
The following also occurred at the meeting:
- NCLM public safety risk management consultant Matthew Selves and risk control consultant Matt Reid presented Chief Thompson with a plaque for completing the league’s law enforcement risk review. Mr. Selves said the department was “very proactive and responsive during the process.”
- The board unanimously awarded an emergency pumping contract to DoubleT.
- Mr. Kramer informed the board staff intends to pursue a water main replacement and road bore project along Highway 58 from October through March 2022. Crews will replace the water main along the highway from the Atlantic Beach/Pine Knoll Shores town limits to Willow Road.
- Mr. Kramer also informed the board he’s spoken with the Pine Knoll Village homeowners’ association about splitting the cost of a new driveway into the combined parking lot for the town public safety building and Bogue Banks Library. He said whatever decision is made, he doesn’t anticipate the project will come up until fiscal 2022-23.
- Mr. Kramer informed the board the stormwater drainage pump has been installed for the phase two stormwater drainage project on the east end of town.
- Mr. Reed informed the board he expects state officials who administer the flood insurance rate maps will issue preliminary drafts of the updated maps late this summer or early fall.
- Town clerk Charlie Rocci informed the board staff is drafting an application for an environmental enhancement grant. The grant, if received, will help fund a living shoreline for the Bogue Pines subdivision.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
