Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast event returns to raise hope, money for cancer research

MOREHEAD CITY — Feet hit the pavement Saturday evening to raise money for the American Cancer Society during Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast in the parking lot of Carteret Community College.
It was the first time the organization had offered the event at Morehead City campus, and organizer Karen Fletcher said she couldn’t be more pleased with the new venue.
“This is exciting,” she said as she cooked hot dogs. “The weather is perfect and this is a great location.”
Although the official amount raised Saturday night was not yet available, by the time the opening ceremonies kicked off, at least $59,942 was collected for cancer research. The goal was $80,000.
“It takes a while to get the total raised during the actual event,” Ms. Fletcher said Monday morning. “People can continue to give until the end of the year.”
For many participants, Relay for Life is a way to fight back against a disease that has affected them personally. Cancer survivor Brian Pinckard of Atlantic Beach shared a testimony of his grueling, 15-year stretch with cancer during a brief opening ceremony. He further thanked those who were joining him to make a difference.
“The second trial treatment I did was funded by people like you being out here and participating in Relay for Life,” he said with tears in his eyes.
Mr. Pinkard said he first discovered a mole on his chest in 2006 that turned out to be a skin melanoma. After it was removed, doctors five years later discovered stage three cancer in his lymph nodes. That began a series of treatments and trial procedures. At one point the cancer increased to stage four. His last treatment was in 2017, and so far he said the cancer is in remission.
Mr. Pinckard was among several survivors who joined for the opening lap. Volunteers and family members cheered survivors on as they made the first lap.
“When people clap as we walk you just can’t help but get emotional,” Mr. Pinckard said following the inspiring walk.
This was followed by a caregivers lap for the many individuals who help their loved ones through their arduous journey.
Luminaries bearing the names of cancer survivors or those who have died from the disease lined the walking track. They were lit just as the last rays of sunlight faded.
As well as people walking the parking lot, there was lively music and pulsating lights provided by a DJ, food, vendors and games.
Hannah Tootle of Morehead City and her husband, Luther, both cancer survivors, were among those participating in this year’s event.
“We try to come every year,” she said. “It’s a way to help our fellow man and help find a cure for cancer.”
Brenda Robinson, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society, said she was grateful for the support shown during the event, especially since it was the first one held in the area since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am so excited. We haven’t done a Relay for Life here since 2019,” she said. “I am excited to see our survivors again and celebrate our survivors and remember those people we lost.”
Ms. Robinson said the pandemic has taken a toll on the fundraising efforts of the American Cancer Society.
“It’s been a big hit because Relay for Life is our biggest fundraiser for cancer research,” she said. “We also use funds for our Hope Lodge in Greenville where families can stay while their loved ones get treatment. We are just getting the lodge open again since COVID. We also use funds to help families with transportation to treatments. There’s just so much we haven’t been able to do that we are just getting back open.”
She added that COVID-19 has also impacted the number of people getting their annual cancer screenings, and she urged those who haven’t done so to make an appointment as soon as possible.
“We are urging the community to go get their screenings,” she said. “Early detection is the best way to catch cancer.”
As for Ms. Fletcher, she’s already looking toward next year’s event. She said she hopes to again hold Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast at CCC.
“Next year we should have more time to plan and I think CCC liked having us here,” she said Monday.
Those still wanting to donate toward Relay for Life can go to relayforlife.org/ccnc and click on the donate button.
