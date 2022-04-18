CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Thursday night will hold a hearing on a proposed special-use permit to turn a house at 512 Highway 24 into a contractor’s office and showroom.
The meeting, the board’s monthly work session, will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
Nicki Sirmans of By the Sea Designs is seeking the permit to build an office with showroom samples so the company can meet with clients and work through the design process.
In addition, she said in the permit application, the property would add a support structure behind the existing building for storage of materials. This building would have an attached loading dock for receiving shipments of flooring, cabinets and specialty items for clients.
Finally, an outside kitchen and patio area would be built behind the current building, showcasing indoor/outdoor building and design concepts.
After hearing testimony in a quasi-judicial process, commissioners could decide on the permit. Those who testify must be sworn in.
In her application, Ms. Sirmans also states she would like to be able to build a fence around the backyard. She said she anticipates minimal traffic, mostly by appointment, and would like accesses from Highway 24 and Buds Lane. The property totals 0.82 of an acre.
Most of the properties along that stretch of Highway 24 are already used for commercial purposes.
Also during the meeting, the board will hold a public hearing on a request from Anthony Howell to rezone property at 132 Highway 24 from R-20 (single-family residential) to business to allow a kayak, paddleboard and pontoon boat rental business.
In his rezoning request, Mr. Howell said his son, Mark Howell, wants to expand his business, Swansboro Paddleboard and Kayak. The property abuts the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.
The application states that the business would bring more customers to other businesses in town.
Finally, commissioners will hold a public hearing on a voluntary annexation request from property owners at 244 White Oak St. The town has been encouraging voluntary annexation requests and has approved several, increasing the tax base each time.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.