Newport planners recommend rezoning for Gull Tree Service property

NEWPORT — Town planners have given their recommendation in favor of a rezoning to allow a furniture shop on Chatham Street.
The Newport Planning Board met Tuesday for its regular meeting at the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the board unanimously recommended approval of rezoning the property at 982 Chatham St. from R-20A (residential) to LI-CD (light industrial conditional use) district. Gull Tree Service LLC requested the rezoning.
Company owners Erin and Carl Gull have said at previous planning board meetings they intend to plant a tree stand on the property and operate a land clearing and inert debris landfill.
Town Planner J.P. Duncan said they also intent to build a furniture shop to cut tree trunks into tabletops. Previously, the Gulls had described the shop as a sawmill.
“I think the use is more properly labeled (now),” Mr. Duncan said.
The board also unanimously recommended to the council approve a land-use plan amendment to reflect the change in the property’s zoning, if given final approval.
The recommendations will go before the town council at its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
In other action, the planning board unanimously reelected, in two separate actions, Cathy Tomon as chairperson and board member Dominick Spadarro as vice chairperson.
