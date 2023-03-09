PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores commissioners unanimously agreed Wednesday night to a timetable for replacement of Town Manager Brian Kramer who will retire at the end of this year after more than 15 years in the job.
The board met in the town hall on Municipal Circle and online via GoToWebinar.
Kramer asked to stay on as a consultant for four months after the Jan. 1, 2024 effective date of his retirement in order to help oversee completion of some major projects, but the board reached no conclusion on that proposal.
The plan is to begin advertising the for manager candidates in July and not to hire a consulting firm.
In a memo to the board for the meeting Wednesday, Kramer said he believes the cost of hiring a search firm is unnecessary because “the board has the experience and skills required to hire the ideal next town manager.”
He recommended that two commissioners serve as a screening committee to whittle applicants to a manageable number for interviews, and suggested that once that is done, the mayor and the full board interview no more than five candidates.
As for screening, Kramer said, “Borrowing from ideas used by professional hiring firms/headhunters, we could be as sophisticated and detailed as the board sees fit, using techniques such a personality trait analysis, discussions among the (the board members) regarding the ideal candidate qualities and pre-interview Zoom discussions.”
The full board would vote to hire the manager. The goal is to hire a manager in October.
Kramer said he knows it’s “unorthodox” to propose that he remain as a consultant through April 2024, but said that if the board approves the idea, “I will vacate my office at town hall and set up a desk in the public safety building.”
While commissioners did not say “No” to that idea, they did express concerns about paying two salaries for four months and about how a new manager would feel with his or her predecessor still under town employment.
Pine Knoll Shores (PKS) has an assistant manager, Julie Anderson, who also serves as finance director and has worked for the town for more than 15 years.
PKS Planning Director Kevin Reed and Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer Jim Taylor also plan to retire in 2024.
