Cedar Point board tables shed variance request second time to help property owners

CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Board of Adjustment voted unanimously Tuesday night to table until April a decision on a property owner’s request for a variance to allow a shed to remain on a property without a house.
Town commissioners act as the BOA and met in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The variance request was from Catherine Davis of Midlothian, Va., who wants to keep an existing shed on her property at 169 Sunset Drive, though she doesn’t have the required building permit for the primary structure, a house, as required under the town’s unified development ordinance.
In July, the adjustment board, chaired by Frankie Winberry, had tabled the request for four months, hoping Ms. Davis and her husband, Ben Davis, would obtain the building permit for the structure by November. But the Davises ran into complications caused by the relatively small size of the lot, N.C. Coastal Area Management Act rules and the siting of a septic tank.
During the meeting Tuesday, Ms. Davis said the couple believes they will have a building permit by March, possibly by combining the lot with an adjacent lot in which they have ownership interest.
“It has been like a second job,” trying to develop the property, Ms. Davis said Tuesday during the meeting. “But we plan to retire here next year.”
Town manager David Rief said he saw no harm in extending July’s action to April. If permitting doesn’t happen, the board could vote then to approve or deny the variance, although denial would appear likely per discussions by the board in the July meeting.
During that meeting, it was apparent the board would have difficulty making the necessary “findings of fact” to grant the variance. One of the four findings necessary is the “hardship” to be addressed by the variance is not the result of “actions taken by the applicant.”
In his remarks during the quasi-judicial hearing in July, Mr. Davis said the problem “is mostly my fault,” as he “advised (his wife) in all of this.”
The Davises said then they met with Carteret County permit officials and didn’t believe from those conversations they needed to have a building permit for a permanent structure – the home they plan to retire to – before putting a shed on the property.
If the Davises get the building permit before the April meeting, the issue will be moot and the shed can stay until the house is built. Town attorney Neil Whitford suggested tabling the decision on the variance until then.
Without a variance or a building permit, the shed would have to be moved, then be moved back to the residential lot once a building permit for the house is obtained, at a cost of approximately $1,600 to $2,000, Ms. Davis said in July.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.