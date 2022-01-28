Carteret sheriff joins Craven, Pamlico to announce drug arrests in multi-county narcotics investigation

NEW BERN — Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck joined the sheriffs of Craven and Pamlico counties in New Bern Thursday to announce the arrests of 60 individuals as part of a months-long, multi-county narcotics investigation.

Sheriff Buck held a press conference Thursday morning at the Craven County Sheriff’s Office alongside Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes and Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis.

“It was a big cooperative effort among the three counties. We all work on drug cases in our individual counties, but we also combine resources and information and work together,” Sheriff Buck told the News-Times Friday. “We all try very hard to combat the drug problem.”

The News-Times did not attend the press conference.

According to a news release from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the three departments arrested 60 total suspects, including 32 from Craven County, 22 from Carteret and six from Pamlico County. Charges included 32 felony drug trafficking charges, 74 felony charges related to the manufacture/sale/delivery of drugs, 12 felony possession of heroin charges, seven charges of felony possession of cocaine charges and three felony possession of methamphetamine charges.