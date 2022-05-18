WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden administration announced Monday that eight more free Covid-19 test kits are now available to U.S. households as part of a program that delivers at-home antigen tests through the mail.
The latest batch follows two previous rounds of orders delivered in January and March, bringing the total number of free kits to 16 per household.
According to the Biden administration, approximately 350 million free tests have been delivered to American households. The kits are available to every residential address in the U.S., including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, U.S. territories and overseas military and diplomatic addresses.
To order the kits, visit COVIDTests.gov, enter your contact information and mailing address, and select “Place My Order.”
For those who don’t have Internet access or who need help placing an order, call 1-800-232-0233 between 8 a.m. and midnight EST, seven days a week.
Those who sign up do not have to provide an ID, credit card or health insurance information. They can choose to share their email address if they want tracking updates on orders.
Kits are expected to ship within seven to 12 days of ordering.
In some cases, mailing addresses might not be recognized by the US Postal Service as a multi-family dwelling. In that case, file a service request or call 1-800-275-8777 to get the issue fixed.
