Carteret Community College ranks fourth in nation on report

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College ranks fourth in the nation amongst community colleges, according to The Best Community Colleges in America report, released Friday.
SmartAsset, a personal finance technology company headquartered in New York, ranked 821 community colleges across the nation based on 2018-19 data such as graduation and transfer rates, student-to-faculty ratio and the cost of in-state tuition and fees.
Two other North Carolina Community Colleges scored higher than CCC, Brunswick Community College in Bolivia ranked first and with College of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City ranked second.
Of the findings, CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said Friday, “We are delighted to be recognized on this list. Carteret Community College is indeed a great value for quality education and training. Our excellent faculty and staff are committed to student and community success, and our small size makes one-on-one interaction with instructors and advisors more accessible. This study reinforces that Carteret Community College is a great local option for workforce credentials or completing the first two years of a bachelor's degree, particularly during these unusual pandemic circumstances.”
According to data, CCC has the fourth best student-to-faculty ratio, with seven students to a faculty member.
The college’s graduation and transfer rate was 65%, the 52nd highest of the 821 community colleges in the study.
As for tuition and fees, CCC ranked within the top 200 overall, with a two-semester tuition and fee bill totaling $2,696.
As for North Carolina community colleges topping CCC, Brunswick Community College has the eighth highest graduation and transfer rate at 83%. It ranks 15th highest for student-to-faculty ratio, at nine to one. The college ranks 155th in the lowest tuition and fees rate for two semesters, at $2,532.
As for College of the Albemarle, ranked second best in the study, it was the sixth highest based on graduation and transfer rates, with 85% of students either graduating or transferring to a four-year university. The college ranks 88th for its student-to-faculty ratio, at 13. Albemarle ranks in the top 150 out of 821 community colleges for cost of tuition and fees for two semesters, at $2,239.
Third place in the study went to Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kan. Others in the top 10 were spread across the U.S., with Pierce College-Puyallup, Wash., taking fifth place. Other top community colleges were in Louisiana, Nebraska, Colorado, Arkansas and Oregon.
To see the full report, visit smartasset.com/checking-account/best-community-colleges-in-america-2020.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
