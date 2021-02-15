Special enrollment period for health insurance coverage opens

CARTERET COUNTY — Individuals who missed the mid-December open enrollment deadline to sign up for coverage through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace may be eligible to sign up during a special enrollment period opening Monday through Saturday, May 15.
President Joe Biden issued an executive order Jan. 28 declaring the special enrollment period in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says has left many uninsured or underinsured while potentially facing new health problems.
In a release, CMS said it had “determined that the COVID-19 emergency presents exceptional circumstances for consumers in accessing health insurance and will provide a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for individuals and families to apply and enroll in the coverage they need.”
The three-month special enrollment period opens Monday. Individuals can check if they’re eligible to enroll for reduced-cost health coverage through the federal marketplace during this period at HealthCare.gov.
"President Biden was clear: we need to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and give more Americans access to health care, especially during this pandemic, which has further demonstrated the importance of having the right coverage,” Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Norris Cochran said. “This Special Enrollment Period will give Americans who need affordable, quality health insurance an opportunity to get covered, and we encourage folks to head to HealthCare.gov starting on Monday to explore their options.”
According to the HealthCare.gov website, certain major life changes, like job loss, marriage, birth or adoption, divorce and death, as well as changes in residence and loss of health insurance, qualify somebody for the special enrollment period. In some circumstances, hardship as a result of the pandemic is also a qualifying reason.
Eligible individuals can apply for new coverage or update an existing application through the marketplace.
More information about the special enrollment period and coronavirus can be found at healthcare.gov/coronavirus.
